SLS Las Vegas Casbar serves modern twist on classic Bobby Burns
The Deer Bobby cocktail is sweetened with banana liqueur, which pairs well with the obligatory side of butter cookies.
SLS Las Vegas’ new bar harks back to the former Sahara’s Casbar Lounge, where performers such as Don Rickles and Duke Ellington once played. The cocktail menu features the traditional made modern, including this take on the classic Bobby Burns made with whiskey, vermouth and Benedictine. The drink is sweetened with banana liqueur, which pairs well with the obligatory side of butter cookies.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Glenfiddich 14-year Scotch whiskey
■ 1 ounce Giffard banana liqueur
■ 1 ounce Lustau Oloroso sherry
■ 1 dash Angostura bitters
Garnish
■ Butter cookies
Directions
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and stir. Strain over one large ice cube. Serve on a plate with two butter cookies.