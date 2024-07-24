106°F
Southern fried chicken favorite breaks ground on its 1st valley shop

Bojangles, the popular Southern fried chicken chain, is planned to open its first location in t ...
Bojangles, the popular Southern fried chicken chain, is planned to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley in December 2024. (Bojangles)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2024 - 3:39 pm

Bojangles, the chain known for its Southern fried chicken and biscuits, is breaking ground Friday on its first location in the Las Vegas Valley (and its first west of Texas). But the shop isn’t where many had thought it would be.

This initial shop is at 9210 S. Rainbow Blvd., at Blue Diamond Road in far southwest Vegas. Until today’s announcement by the company, it looked as if a shop at St. Rose and Maryland parkways in Henderson would be the first in the valley, following approval (subject to conditions) in April of the project by the Henderson Planning Commission.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has requested comment from Bojangles on the status of the Henderson location.

The groundbreaking marks the first unit in a development agreement to bring 20 new Bojangles restaurants to Vegas, as well the company’s plans to open restaurants at 10 TravelCenters of America across Western markets. Bojangles is joining with LVP Restaurant Group and Kingsbarn Realty Capital (as a developer) on the expansion.

The first Bojangles in Vegas is expected to open in December 2024.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

