The cocktail blends sweet, fresh watermelon with homemade pickle juice, and the taste is refreshing and surprisingly complex.

Elephant in the Room (Sabin Orr)

Summertime calls for fresh watermelon. Sparrow + Wolf’s Elephant in the Room cocktail blends sweet, fresh watermelon with homemade pickle juice, and the taste is refreshing and surprisingly complex. While the infused gin and pickled watermelon need to be made at home, the only elephant in the room will be how simple this cocktail actually is to make.

Ingredients

■ 2 ounces watermelon infused gin

■ ¾ ounces homemade pickle juice

■ ¾ ounces mint simple syrup

Garnish

■ Pickled watermelon rind

■ Mint leaf

■ Ground cardamom and cumin

Directions

Add all ingredients to glass or elephant-shaped mug. Top with crushed ice, garnish with pickled watermelon rind, mint leaf, and dust with ground cardamom and cumin.

Watermelon Infused Gin

■ ½ miniature watermelon

■ Gin

Method

Cut miniature watermelon in half. Scoop watermelon out, careful to avoid the pith, and combine with gin. Store in airtight container and let sit overnight. Strain mixture the next day. Ready to use.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

■ ½ miniature watermelon

■ Water

■ Sugar

■ Apple cider vinegar or other vinegar

■ 1 teaspoon each of fresh whole cumin, cardamom, star anise, black pepper, coriander and red pepper flakes

Method

Peel skin off half the watermelon and slice rinds to desired size. In a pot, combine equal parts water, sugar and vinegar. Add spices and bring to a boil. Slowly add watermelon rinds and bring back to a boil. Let sit 60 seconds, then remove from heat and let sit 30 minutes. Transfer to pickling jars and let sit for one hour. Rinds can be used or sealed and refrigerated up to one month.