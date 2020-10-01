Student chefs sought to cook with pros in YouTube series

Clark County School District culinary students invited to apply to be featured on ‘The Future Chef Show.’

Culinary students at a Clark County School District Career and Technical Academy. (Michael Hadobas)

Create a Change, a nonprofit that promotes healthy living for kids and families, is seeking Clark County School District culinary students to take part in a new YouTube cooking series.

Each episode of “The Future Chef Show” will feature a student chef and a local chef cooking with kids, in the chef’s restaurant, teaching families to prepare healthy, affordable meals. All high school students enrolled in a CCSD culinary class are invited to apply before Oct. 12, by submitting a recipe, photo and video to bit.ly/FutureChefs2020.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of local chefs assembled by Gary LaMorte of Honest Hospitality, including Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard and Chris Decker of Metro Pizza.

The winners will be announced during the first week of November. The show begins shooting later that month, and is expected to premiere sometime in December.

