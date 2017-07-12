Sugar Factory serves cotton candy ice cream cones — VIDEO

They’re both sticky and sweet, so consider them a team. The new cotton candy ice cream cones at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall are made by spinning cotton candy around a waffle cone and topping it with ice cream. They cost $12 and come in four flavors: Monster (pink with “worms and dirt” ice cream, with worms, dirt, M&M’s and sprinkles on top), Ballerina (pink with birthday cake ice cream, with gum balls, crystal rocks, gummy bears and candy necklaces on top), Gummy Cloud (blue with bubble gum ice cream, with mini-gum balls, sprinkles, yellow candy ducks and red licorice on top) and Sweet Bubble (blue with vanilla ice cream, with gummy bears, sour worms, M&M’s, gum balls and rock candy on top).

— Heidi Knapp Rinella