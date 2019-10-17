Sweet and spooky milkshakes perfect for Halloween

Here are few places where you can find only-in-Las-Vegas-style, over-the-top milkshakes guaranteed to be a graveyard smash.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

If the mere thought of all those ghosts and goblins roaming around gives you the shakes, maybe you should meet the problem head on, with an only-in-Las-Vegas-style, over-the-top milkshake guaranteed to be a graveyard smash.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian will celebrate in its usual excess-is-best fashion with the Halloween CrazyShake. The vanilla shake will have a vanilla frosted rim embedded with candy corn, topped with a chocolate cupcake bedecked with a spider web, an orange and white Twisty Pop, orange rock candy, whipped cream, orange sprinkles and a chocolate drizzle. It’ll be $17 and available Oct. 30-Nov. 3. Call 702-414-2337 or visit venetian.com.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will get into the spirit with the Nightmare on Shake Street, an adult beverage made with vanilla ice cream, candy corn moonshine, raspberry “blood” drips, BooBerry cereal and blackberries topped with a cherry Jell-O syringe, a ghost Peep, spider cookie, gummy worms and souvenir vampire fangs. It’ll be $15 from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. Call 877-893-2001 or visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall will join the insanity with the Monster Mash Insane Milkshake. It starts with a mug covered in green-tinted white chocolate and studded with candy eyes, candy corn and candy confetti. The orange-colored vanilla milkshake inside will be topped with whipped cream, orange-colored “gooey chocolate,” sour gummy worms, gummy centipedes, Oreo crumbs, a Sugar Daddy and half a Hershey bar. It’ll be $21 and available Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Call 702-685-0483 or visit sugarfactory.com.

And just in case those are a little too indulgent for you, you might go the Great Pumpkin route with the pumpkin shake at the Shake Shack, which has five locations in the valley, plus one at T-Mobile Arena. It’s vanilla frozen custard blended with actual pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon and nutmeg, and it’s $5.79 through Nov. 11. Visit shakeshack.com.

