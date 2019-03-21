SweetHearts, Necco Wafers poised to make comeback

(Spangler Co. Facebook)

The maker of Dum Dums is pretty smart.

Spangler Candy Co., the maker of the popular lollipops, purchased Necco Wafers. According to candystore.com, the Bryan, Ohio, company is preparing to start reproduction of “The Original Candy Wafer” as well Sweethearts conversation hearts and Canada Mints.

Refining the recipe and getting it right is the goal, Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said.

“We are committed to making sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market. Doing it right takes time,” Vashaw said.

While there was plenty of love in the air this past Valentine’s Day, there weren’t any Sweethearts on candy shelves. Vashaw has said that won’t be the case in 2020, but sweet-treat lovers shouldn’t be holding their breath.

Spangler previously said Necco Wafers would return to stores sometime in 2019. That tweet was deleted about a month ago and the company has yet to provide a new timeline for the candy’s future.

Candystore.com said any Necco Wafers being sold online “are left over from before the factory shut down.”