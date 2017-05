The poke pineapple bowl at Tail & Fin on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The poke pineapple bowl at Tail & Fin on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The poke pineapple bowl at Tail & Fin on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Tail & Fin lets you design your own poké bowl from various proteins, vegetables and sauces and put into a half-pineapple for $2 extra. Or you can do the same with one of their signature bowls, such as the Angry Birds, with chicken, romaine, avocado, red onion, jalapeno, teriyaki sauce and chili-garlic aioli. Tail & Fin has two valley locations, at 9845 S. Maryland Parkway and 1910 Village Center Circle.