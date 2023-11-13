Thanksgiving stuffing ice cream and other Vegas menu news

Plus: A holly, jolly gathering on the 60th floor and hundreds of whiskies to sip all evening.

Crab culurgiones — crab-stuffed dumplings in a lobster absinthe pomodoro — are on the seven-course prix fixe menu in fall 2023 at Anima by EDO in southwest Las Vegas. (Anima by EDO)

Salt & Straw in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas is offering flavors inspired by Thanksgiving dishes through November 2023. (Salt & Straw)

An STK sandwich with a chimichurri filet is on the weekday lunch menu as of fall 2023 at STK Steakhouse in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. (STK Steakhouse)

In the latest from the Las Vegas menu front:

■ Anima by EDO, a 2023 James Beard Award finalist at 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 185, is offering a seven-course prix fixe menu, including a Massachusetts U10 scallop for the fifth course and Ibérico coppa for course six, for $89 per person, with everyone at the table ordering. A wine pairing is $55 more. Visit animabyedo.com.

■ Julian Serrano Tapas in Aria has introduced Julian’s Lunch Menu, served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. The lunch features appetizer, main course and dessert choices, plus a wine or sangria pairing, for $39. Visit aria.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/julian-serrano.html.

■ Through November, Salt & Straw in the UnCommons development, 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 120, presents its five-course Thanksgiving ice cream spread whose flavors reflect dishes from the Thanksgiving table. The flavors are Parker House rolls with salted buttercream, cheesy potato casserole, turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce, Mom’s mango pie, and dairy-free pumpkin and gingersnap pie. Prices: $7.44 single scoop, $5.74 children’s scoop, $12.50 pint.

■ STK Steakhouse in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Look for new dishes: an STK sandwich with a chimichurri filet ($31), a 7-ounce wagyu burger and fries ($19.99), and a braised short rib quesadilla with fontina, tomatoes and chimichurri ($31). Diners may also order STK’s signature dishes at brunch and a three-course (appetizer, main course, dessert) power lunch for $44. Visit stksteakhouse.com/venues/las-vegas.

■ Villa Azur in the Palazzo has launched its seasonal party brunch, named Brunch Club University, that begins at 11 a.m. on Sundays through March 24. Reservations: villaazurlv.com. The menu features French toast ($18); Dutch Baby pancake with bananas Foster sauce ($18); “Everything” avocado toast with cream cheese, tomato and pickled onion ($20); Villa omelet with Ossetra caviar, chives and crème fraiche ($38); grilled cheese and tomato soup ($24); crisp chicken sandwich on brioche ($22); spicy rigatoni alla vodka ($32); and more. There are also dancers and live music.

Legacy Club, on the 60th floor of Circa, presents its new Jingle Bell Ball: A Holiday Soiree from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 1. Guests are encouraged to don holiday chic attire for winter wonderland décor, hors d’oeuvres, themed cocktails and a live band. Tickets: $150. Purchase: circalasvegas.com/jingle-bell-ball. 21 and older.

WhiskyFest, from Whisky Advocate magazine, returns to Vegas on Dec. 2 at Resorts World. Tickets cover hundreds of whiskies to sample, a Glencairn crystal nosing glass, admission to seminars on a first-come, first-served basis, a buffet throughout the evening, a gift bag and a program booklet. Tickets: $375 VIP with 5:30 p.m. entrance, $295 general admission with 6:30 p.m. entrance. Purchase: whiskyadvocate.com/whiskyfest/las-vegas.

The Summerlin outpost of Peet’s Coffee, 10595 Discovery Drive, Suite 1, has been replaced by another coffee spot. That would be Better Days, with its original location on West Rome Boulevard in Centennial Hills. Visit atbetterdays.com.

The Chef Truck is now open at Park MGM across from Starbucks. Sandwiches anchor the menu at the food truck, which was inspired by the 2014 film “The Chef,” in which a chef, his young son and his sous chef drive across the country in a food truck selling Cubano sandwiches.

