The Dorsey creates pretty, refreshing ‘Let’s Elope’ cocktail

Let's Elope cocktail. The Dorsey

A Champagne toast is lovely and traditional, but a signature cocktail brings a special splash to any celebration — especially when eloping.

For those who have come to town to indulge in the Las Vegas quickie wedding tradition (or those seeking a summery libation for any other reason), the team at The Dorsey in The Venetian have created a runaway hit.

The drink – called “Let’s Elope” ($18) gets its pretty hue and much of its refreshing, signature flavor from cantaloupe (Get it? Can’t elope!).

A marriage of gin, lime and cantaloupe juices are perfectly balanced by the almond and floral hints of Orgeat syrup.

The happy result is a light, bright cocktail ideal for free-spirits unencumbered by social conventions.

Let’s Elope

2 oz. Plymouth Gin

.5 oz. lime juice

1 oz. fresh cantaloupe juice

.5 oz. Orgeat

Combine and serve in a coupe glass with flower garnish.

— The Dorsey