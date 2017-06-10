The Dorsey creates pretty, refreshing ‘Let’s Elope’ cocktail

A Champagne toast is lovely and traditional, but a signature cocktail brings a special splash to any celebration — especially when eloping.
For those who have come to town to indulge in the Las Vegas quickie wedding tradition (or those seeking a summery libation for any other reason), the team at The Dorsey in The Venetian have created a runaway hit.
The drink – called “Let’s Elope” ($18) gets its pretty hue and much of its refreshing, signature flavor from cantaloupe (Get it? Can’t elope!).
A marriage of gin, lime and cantaloupe juices are perfectly balanced by the almond and floral hints of Orgeat syrup.
The happy result is a light, bright cocktail ideal for free-spirits unencumbered by social conventions.
Let’s Elope
2 oz. Plymouth Gin
.5 oz. lime juice
1 oz. fresh cantaloupe juice
.5 oz. Orgeat
Combine and serve in a coupe glass with flower garnish.
— The Dorsey