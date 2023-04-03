The Venetian brings in big name to create 3 cocktail lounges

The Dorsey, Rosina and Electra are being reimagined by Ryan Labbe of 81/82 Group of Las Vegas.

In the latest Las Vegas food and drink reconnaissance:

Ryan Labbe, founder and CEO of 81/82 Group, a Vegas hospitality outfit, is coming aboard at The Venetian to operate the resort’s cocktail lounges: The Dorsey, Rosina and Electra. Eventually, Labbe and 81/82 will remake the lounges into three new concepts, timeline undetermined.

Labbe’s other projects include La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Summerlin, Mas Por Favor in Chinatown, and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Casting for additional employees, or to replace current employee turnover, for the new concepts runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 and 3 to 6 p.m. April 11 at the 81/82 offices, 8820 W. Russell Road, Suite 105. Email careers@8182group.com for details.

Three Square Food Bank returns its annual spring fundraiser, the Bag Childhood Hunger campaign. Donations made through May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to matching sponsors NV Energy Foundation and Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick.

The campaign supports Three Square’s childhood nutrition programs: Kids Cafe, BackPack for Kids, and Meet Up and Eat Up. These programs ensure that children receive wholesome, nutritious meals after school, on the weekends and during the summer. To donate/details, visit threesquare.org.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews presents its Toast Our Troops fundraiser for the third year. Through April, diners may donate new items from the care package list at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops, then receive a free 16-ounce Shiner Beer on tap. Donated items should be presented to the server at time of ordering.

Items collected will be distributed to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations. Donors must be 21 and older to receive the free beer.

Tickets are now being sold for Picnic in the Alley, a tasting event presented entirely by women that returns for its second year on May 21. This year’s tasting features more than 30 leading women in food, drink and the arts while also benefiting The Shade Tree, which provides safe shelter for homeless and abused women and children.

Picnic in the Alley runs 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP admission) at the Nine Twenty venue, 920 S. Commerce St. in downtown Vegas. Tickets: $100 general admission, $125 VIP. Purchase/details: picnicinthealley.com. Jolene Mannina, founder of Vegas Test Kitchen, created Picnic in the Alley.

