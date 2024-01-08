35°F
Food

The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 7:28 am
 
La Summer sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio, often called the world's best sandwich shop. The store, founded in Florence, Italy, in 1991, is opening an outpost in Las Vegas in January 2024. (All'Antico Vinaio)
Sandwiches from All'Antico Vinaio, often called the world's best sandwich shop. The store, founded in Florence, Italy, in 1991, is opening an outpost in Las Vegas in January 2024. (All'Antico Vinaio)
Tommaso Mazzanti at one of his family's All'Antico Vinaio shops. The group of stores, founded in Florence, Italy, in 1991, is often called the best sandwich shop in the world. All'Antico is opening an outpost in Las Vegas in January 2024. (All'Antico Vinaio)
La Favolosa sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio, often called the world's best sandwich shop. The store, founded in Florence, Italy, in 1991, is opening an outpost in Las Vegas in January 2024. (All'Antico Vinaio)
The New Yorker sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio, often called the world's best sandwich shop. The store, founded in Florence, Italy, in 1991, is opening an outpost in Las Vegas in January 2024. (All'Antico Vinaio)

Chewy, salty, stretchy, earthy, creamy, gusty, peppery — they’re set to flourish in southwest Las Vegas beginning Jan. 26.

That’s when All’Antico Vinaio, the Florentine sandwich shop sometimes called the best in the world, opens a highly anticipated outpost in about 1,400 square feet at the UnCommons development.

All’Antico is famed for its sandwiches layering rectangles schiacciata, the chewy Tuscan flatbread, a thinner cousin of focaccia; sliced meats like Tuscan prosciutto or fennel sausage; cheeses like Gorgonzola or stretchy stracciatella (mozzarella soaked in cream); produce that runs to grilled vegetables or spicy eggplant; swipes of truffle cream or onion porcini cream; and a gust of basil or peppery arugula to finish.

The name of the shop — “at the old wine merchant” in Italian — pays homage to a wine bar across the street in Florence from the original store opened by the Mazzanti family in 1991. Today, there are 19 shops in Italy, three in New York City, one in Los Angeles and now, soon, in Vegas (occupying about 1,400 square feet at 8533 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 100).

The expectation might be for a celebrated restaurant like All’Antico Vinaio to launch on the Strip, but the family wanted a local vibe, said Tommaso “Tommy” Mazzanti, a son of the house who currently leads the company.

“UnCommons aligns with a distinctly American atmosphere,” he said. “We aim to be embraced by the local community, and UnCommons provides a unique platform for that connection.”

Free sandwiches; menu highlights

UnCommons is just as taken with All’Antico Vinaio.

“To welcome them into Las Vegas is an extraordinary way to kick off 2024,” said Jim Stuart, a partner in Matter Real Estate Group, developer of UnCommons.

“We’re just simply honored All’Antico not only chose Las Vegas but also UnCommons for their expansion in the U.S. It does speak to their sensibility to have an urban walkable street experience; UnCommons fits that commitment of theirs.”

Beginning at noon Jan. 26, the shop will offer a free sandwich (one per person) to the first 100 people in line.

The menu, Mazzanti said, will be the same as the New York and L.A. menus, with about 16 sandwiches uniting ingredients between freshly baked schiacciata.

La Summer mingles Tuscan prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato and basil. La Favolosa calls upon Tuscan salame, spicy eggplant and swipes of artichoke and pecorino cream. The New Yorker, a tribute to the city where All’Antico launched in the U.S., brings together roast beef, onion porcini cream, tomato and a bite of arugula.

“A significant portion of our ingredients, including many Tuscan and Italian specialties, are sourced directly from Italy,” Mazzanti said, to ensure quality and standards across all shops.

What’s ahead for UnCommons and All’Antico

All’Antico Vinaio marks the beginning of the final phase of restaurant debuts at UnCommons.

Wineaux wine bar from James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain, J. Blanco Mexican steakhouse, Todo Bien tequileria and General Admission sports bar all have openings planned for 2024. One or two other concepts remain to be announced, but all food and drink spaces at the development have been allocated, Stuart said.

As for All’Antico Vinaio, what lies ahead after the Jan. 26 launch? More shops in New York and L.A., Mazzanti said, and a potential shop in Miami. Plus, a spot in the Vegas resort corridor.

“Our next step will involve opening on the famous Strip alongside other renowned restaurants,” allowing All’Antico to showcase its brand to tourist from all over the world.

And on Strip or off, should any customers need a quick lesson in how to pronounce schiacciata or stracciatella, Mazzanti said, “We are there to assist you!”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

