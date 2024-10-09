91°F
This Strip restaurant denied it was closing, but now it’s moving

The fire stage at Bazaar Meat by celebrated chef José Andrés. The restaurant is moving from Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip to The Venetian, also on the Strip, sometime in 2025. (Anthony Mair)
Celebrated chef José Andrés has five restaurants in Las Vegas as of October 2024. (Sahara Las Vegas)
Lamb chops from Bazaar Meat by celebrated chef José Andrés. The restaurant is moving from Sahara Las Vegas on the Strip to The Venetian, also on the Strip, sometime in 2025. (Anthony Mair)
October 9, 2024 - 12:29 pm
 

Bazaar Meat, where flesh meets fire in carnivorous plenty, is moving from its decadelong home in the Sahara Las Vegas to The Venetian, according to a Wednesday statement from The Venetian.

Bazaar Meat is one of five Vegas restaurants from celebrated chef José Andrés. Bazaar Mar, his most recent, opened in August in the Shops at Crystals on the Strip.

Wednesday’s news comes about six months after the Sahara and José Andrés Group denied, in a joint statement, that Bazaar Meat would be closing.

“There are no plans to close Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. Sahara Las Vegas and José Andrés Group enjoy an outstanding and collaborative partnership, which routinely sees Bazaar Meat included on countless lists of the world’s best restaurants,” that May statement said.

Bazaar Meat opened at the Sahara in 2014. The Wednesday statement said The Venetian would welcome Bazaar Meat in 2025 to the Palazzo Tower at the property. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out for comment from representatives for The Venetian and José Andrés Group.

