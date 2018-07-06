This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Summer Coolers (Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

Cooling trend at Pancho’s

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is doing its part to beat the heat by introducing the Summer Coolers trio: Blueberry Lemon Cooler (Stoli Blueberi, lemonade, Meyer lemon simple syrup and soda water with lemon and blueberry garnish), Peach Ginger Cooler (Stoli Peachik, peach schnapps, lemonade, simple syrup with peach, ginger and mint and peach garnish) and Raspberry Vanilla Cooler (Stoli Razberi, lemonade, soda water, simple syrup with raspberry, bourbon and vanilla, and raspberry garnish). They’re $11 each.

Taste of Calabria

Calabria is the next stop on Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant &Wine Bar’s summer tour through Italy. Through Thursday, the restaurant is featuring a $49, four-course prix-fixe menu with entree choices of braised lamb shoulder with artichokes and peas, or branzino with fennel and mussels. Discounted wine pairings are available. Call 702-365-5300.

School produce

Andiron Steak &Sea in Downtown Summerlin and Green Our Planet are collaborating on a dinner Tuesday featuring produce from local school gardens. The four-course dinner with entrees of Moroccan chicken tagine with roasted cauliflower and preserved lemons, and grilled branzino with charred lemon vinaigrette, is $59 (wine pairings $25). Visit andironsteak.com.

Cigar/whiskey dinner

A cigar/whiskey dinner is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 13 at Carnevino at the Palazzo. The four courses, including an entree of juniper-rubbed beef belly with smoked potato and chicories, will each be paired with a whiskey from Westland Distilleries and a cigar from La Palina. It’s $135; reserve at bit.ly/2lxMKns.

Kids eat free

Vacationing and staycationing parents can get a break this month at the House of Blues Restaurant &Bar at Mandalay Bay. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 31, children younger than 10 can get a free item from the kids’ menu with the purchase of an adult entree (up to four free meals and four entrees).