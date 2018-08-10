This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Beauty & Essex

New menu at Beauty & Essex

Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has added several dishes to its menu, including three vegan desserts: the Neapolitan Sundae, with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry sorbets, coconut whip, chocolate sauce and filthy cherries; Citrus Summer Sorbets in orange, pink grapefruit and lemon verbena; and chocolate ganache tartlets with berry puree and strawberry sorbet. Other new dishes are an artichoke grilled flatbread, Asian chicken and dumpling, and housemade cavatelli.

Forte’s anniversary

Forte Tapas, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., will celebrate its ninth anniversary from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with complimentary signature small bites and Gypsy Juice.

Winemaker dinner

Orin Swift wines will be featured in a dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse in Town Square and at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. With an entree of filet mignon topped with crab and shrimp, the five-course dinner is $100. Call 702-407-0019 for Town Square, 702-838-4774 for Charleston.

Happy hearts

Visit Remedy’s or Distill before the end of the month, get a RED Cosmo cocktail with Tito’s Specialty Vodka for $10, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association. The taverns also plan happy-hour events from 5 to 8 p.m., with prize giveaways. They’re Thursday at Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and Aug. 23 at Distill at 6430 N. Durango Drive. There’s another Remedy’s at 530 Conestoga Way in Henderson and another Distill at 4830 W. Pyle Ave.

Ketel One deals

The Grand Cafe at Boulder Station is offering $3 Ketel One bloody marys, screwdrivers and greyhounds through the end of the month.