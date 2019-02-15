This week’s 5 best bets for food& drink in Las Vegas

Surrounded by fellow star chefs, Masaharu Morimoto ceremoniously sabers a bottle of Prosecco at The Park on Thursday, May 11, 2018, officially launching the 12th annual Uncork'd by Bon Apetit. (Ethan Miller/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Uncork’d on sale

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Vegas Uncork’d, which will be May 9 to 12 at various locations. Among the chefs who will participate are Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Masaharu Morimoto, Nobu Matsuhisa, Christina Tosi, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, Michael Mina and Shawn McClain. They’ll preside at Master Series interactive events, a Grand Tasting and more. For tickets and more information, visit vegasuncorked.com.

Beer yoga

Free beer — while you’re getting your Zen on. Beer yoga returns to the Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, at noon Saturday. Classes are free, include a bottle of Hofbrauhaus beer and are geared to various skill levels. Bring your own mat. Hofbrauhaus also has introduced a number of vegan and gluten-free food options, including vegan schnitzel, vegan frankfurters and a Bavarian salad platter.

Jazz Brunch

In celebration of Black History Month, the Associated Students of the College of Southern Nevada and Gritz Cafe will host a Southern Jazz Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the student lounge on the North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. It’s free, while supplies last. For more information, call 702-651-4515.

Culinary Road Trip

Downtown Grand chef Scott Commings will continue his Culinary Road Trip series with a taste of Savannah, Georgia, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the hotel’s Las Vegas Room. The menu features snacks such as boiled peanuts and crispy chicken skin deviled eggs and dishes such as a fried green tomato BLT salad, chicken and dumplings, Brunswick stew and fresh peach pie. It’s $55 per person, including beverage pairings, at eventbrite.com.

Accolade Wines

Accolade Wines will be featured in a winemaker dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort. The dinner ($85) starts with oysters on the half shell and moves on to duck leg confit and braised prime short ribs with parsnip farro rissotto and concludes with goat cheese pound cake with pressed berries and mascarpone Chantilly cream. Call 702-797-7344.