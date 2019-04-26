This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Astakomakaronada at Estiatorio Milos (Estiatorio Milos)

Wine and lobster at Estiatorio Milos

A six-course Winemaker’s Table Dinner of such dishes as astakomakaronada (lobster pasta), Maryland crab cake and fresh oysters, paired with wines from northern Greece such as Xinomavro and Malagousia, will be served from 5 to 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s $79; reserve at least 48 hours in advance at 702-698-7930.

‘Stars-N-Stilletos’ brunch

Female impersonators will strut their stuff during the “Stars-N-Stilettos” brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas. Brunch packages begin at $39.99, with bottomless mimosas $25 and open bar starting at $35. The event will continue weekly through May 18. Call 702-776-7777.

Crawfish Boil

The Louisiana State University Las Vegas alumni group will get cracking on its Crawfish Boil at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Events Center, 200 S. Third St. The event, which will include free face painting, balloon art and zydeco music, will benefit scholarships for students who wish to attend LSU. Tickets are $39 ($15 for children); VIP packages at $700 include a shaded table and other perks. For tickets, go to sincitytigers.com.

Foley wines

Foley Family Wines will be featured in a dinner at 6 p.m. Monday in the Parian Ballroom at the JW Marriott. The dinner will begin with passed canapes and move on to salmon tartare, crisp duck breast, braised lamb shank and a wine-poached pear. It’s $99; call the hotel concierge at 702-869-7803.

Able Baker dinner

Beers from Las Vegas-based Able Baker Brewing Company will be paired with five courses at a dinner at 6 p.m. May 3 at Veranda at the Four Seasons. The dinner, to launch the release of the Four Seasons’ new Press beer from Able Baker, will have an entree of 12-hour-braised pork belly with beer-braised red cabbage and sour cherry glaze. It’s $65; call 702-632-5121.