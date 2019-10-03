This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

Penn & Teller Burger for AFAN

“Try being a Vegas vegan for one burger,” Penn Jillette said in announcing the Penn & Teller Burger, available through Oct. 31 at Smoked Burgers & BBQ at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The burger, a Beyond Meat patty with tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and house smoked sauce on a brioche bun, is served with mesquite or sweet potato fries, and a portion of the $18 price will be donated to Aid for AIDS of Nevada.

More Oktoberfests

It’s definitely the oom-pa-pa time of year, and this weekend brings three more celebrations. The German-American Social Club’s is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1110 E. Lake Mead Blvd.; go to germanamericanclubnv.com. OktoBEERfest is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Solista Park and Pavilion at Inspirada in Henderson. And there’s a celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Llama Lot at 900 Fremont St. It’s $35, $45 for VIP; go to oktoberfestlv.com.

ALS benefit

Black Ties & Blue Jeans, the fourth annual Food Is Art event sponsored by the ALS Association Nevada Chapter, will be Friday at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. The dine-around, which will begin at 4 p.m., will include silent and live auctions and live entertainment. Tickets are $250; go to webnv.alsa.org.

Cork & Soul

Cork & Soul, sponsored by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association’s Nevada Chapter, will be 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tivoli Village. Participating restaurants include Fleur by Hubert Keller, Echo & Rig, Ada’s and Boathouse Asian Eatery, and there will be live entertainment. Tickets are $75, or $250 for VIP; go to jdrf.org.

Divine Cafe

Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve has introduced $2 to $6 grab-and-go items such as muffins, yogurt parfaits, fresh fruits and salad shakers and extended its hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Its new Small Bites menu includes such dishes as chicken wings with barbecue, Buffalo or lemon pepper, $10, and warm mini-pretzels with a trio of dipping sauces, $8.