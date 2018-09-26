This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Roundup of this week’s best bets for food and drink in Las Vegas

Lobster thermidor (Larry Hanna)

New menus 106 floors up

Lobster thermidor is among the dishes on the new menus at Top of the World at the Stratosphere. The newly remodeled restaurant serves lunch and dinner, including a 16-ounce grass-fed rib-eye from Cape Grim, Tasmania; pan-seared chicken stuffed with Maryland lump crab; zucchini and squash spaghetti-style with marinara sauce and vegan truffle Parmesan; and starters such as tuna tartare tacos and Maine lobster tail and filet mignon carpaccio.

Foodie Fest

The Great American Foodie Fest runs Thursday through Oct. 7 at Sunset Station, with food trucks and other food vendors, a beer garden, eating contests, carnival games and rides and live entertainment. A general admission four-day pass is $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. Passes for the Craft Brew Experience and VIP level and discounts for veterans, military personnel, seniors and children are available. For tickets and more information, visit greatamericanfoodiefest.com.

Pancho’s celebrates

To mark its third anniversary Thursday, Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin is offering happy-hour pricing with $3 off house and flavored margaritas, well drinks and house wines and reduced prices on some appetizers from 2 to 7 p.m., and $3 tacos from 5 to 9 p.m.

Golden Week

Hakkasan at the MGM Grand will celebrate Chinese Golden Week from Sunday through Oct. 7 with a specialty menu by Michelin-starred executive chefs Ho Chee Boon of Hakkasan and Akira Back of Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant at Bellagio. The six dishes such as a Peking duck taco and a lobster dim sum trio will range from $16 to $48.

Wine dinner

A Winemaker’s Table Dinner will be served from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The dinner, with a menu of such dishes as bay scallops, octopus, pan-fried barbouni (red mullet) and astakomakaronada (lobster pasta), is $79. Call 702-698-7930.