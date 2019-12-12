This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Lollipop frog legs with garlic and Parmesan at Carson Kitchen (Chris Wessling)

Winter at Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has introduced a number of dishes for winter. Among them: lollipop frog legs with garlic and Parmesan, $14; grilled oysters with garlic chili butter, $10; pork schnitzel with pickled potatoes and pumpkin seed oil, $16; Funeral Potatoes with Tenaya Creek 702 pale ale beer cheese, $14; and Beeramisu, with sponge cake, pumpkin cream, CraftHaus Belgard coffee stout and Belgard stout cranberries, $9.

Argentine cuisine

A Global Steak Pairing Dinner that focuses on the cuisine of Argentina will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons. On the menu: Steak Asado with stuffed peppers and grilled portabellos, a beef-cheek empanada, Ensalata Argentina, short rib and bean locro soup and dulce de leche ice cream. It’s $125; go to eventbrite.com. Upcoming dinners will focus on Australia and Japan.

Grand opening

Fergusons Downtown, 1028 Fremont St., will celebrate its grand opening at 4 p.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting, followed by dinner service at La Monja, Hatsumi and Mothership and an 8 p.m. jam session. Mothership will offer a free coffee, beer and chocolate tasting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, which also will include live music and more than 60 vendors in The Alley from 6 to 10 p.m. Picnic baskets will be available from Mothership for enjoyment in the yard Sunday, with Market in the Alley from noon to 4 p.m.

Kosta Browne wines

The Kosta Browne Wine Weekend Experience at Aria will begin with a six-course tasting menu with single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir pairings Friday, followed by a Saturday brunch at Bardot Brasserie with pairings of chardonnay from the Russian River Valley and pinot noir from the Santa Rita Hills and the Sonoma Coast. It’s $1,091 per person; visit bit.ly/2rlOfMh.

Holiday tea

The Lobby Bar at Aria is offering a holiday-themed afternoon tea from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. It’s $45, which includes a choice of tea, savory accompaniments and holiday-themed desserts, or $140, which also includes caviar canapes and a glass of Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc Brut. Call 702-590-8593.