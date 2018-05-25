This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Chocolate chip cookie shots, chocolate splash fondue, alcohol-infused cupcakes and more are part of Oh La La Chocolat from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show mall.

Sugar Factory

Oh! Chocolate!

Chocolate chip cookie shots, chocolate splash fondue, alcohol-infused cupcakes and more are part of Oh La La Chocolat from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show mall. It’s $39 (20 percent off with Nevada ID), which includes special dessert items available only during this event and bottomless mimosa goblets.

New lunch menu

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has a new lunch menu, designed to accommodate those with plenty of time on their hands and those with almost none. It includes baguettes such as porchetta and raclette and Andre’s Cuban, specialty dishes such as a lobster roll and a charcuterie and cheese plate, plats du jour such as coq au vin and beef bourguignon, soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Pan-Asian options

Station Casinos’ Feast and Festival buffets have introduced new pan-Asian stations, with dishes such as teriyaki beef, kung pao chicken, char siu bao and pad thai.

Taste & Learn

Italian wines from Johnson Brothers of Nevada will be featured in the next Taste & Learn session at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Four courses with wines will be served, such as a seasonal fruit and duck prosciutto salad with Sicily’s Tornatore Rosso. It’s $65 inclusive; call 702-364-5300.

New dishes

Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen, 1121 S. Main St., has updated its menu. Featured dishes include Jamaican meat or veggie patties, Jammy Sliders, 24-hour jerk wings, chicken curry and smoke-braised oxtail.