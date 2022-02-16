Toast the Rebels with UNLV’s new official beer

UNLV students and alumni have a new way to show some school spirit — by drinking the university’s official beer.

Rebel Spirit beer will be released on Feb. 25. (CraftHaus Brewery)

CraftHaus Brewery announced Rebel Spirit Golden Ale will be released on Feb. 25.

“We are honored to represent our alma mater with Rebel Spirit,” CraftHaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest said.

Rebel Spirit is brewed year round by UNLV Hospitality College alumni Wyndee Forrest, Dave Forrest and head brewer Cameron Fisher. The beer will be available at all games held at Thomas & Mack. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the university.

CraftHaus Brewery also partners with UNLV to serve as a working lab for undergrads to have hands-on experience in operating a brewery.

“This partnership with CraftHaus Brewery underscores the college’s focus on practical learning and our growing emphasis on beverage operations,” Dean of the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality Stowe Shoemaker said. “The fact that our CraftHaus partners—as UNLV alums—are investing in the next generation of industry leaders really shows our students what the Rebel Spirit is all about.”

Rebel Spirit will also be available in four packs of 16 ounce cans and on draft at both CraftHaus taprooms.

