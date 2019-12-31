Tomato soup ‘dumplings’ at Beauty & Essex a taste of old days

At Beauty & Essex, bite-size grilled cheese is wrapped in, and topped with, bacon and set on spoons of tomato soup.

Beauty & Essex

Grilled cheese and tomato soup is a classic combination, one that dates back even farther than those Campbell’s Soup commercials in the ’60s.

Beauty & Essex, however, gives it a unique twist: The restaurant’s “dumplings” of grilled cheese wrapped in bacon and topped with more bacon are served atop spoons of tomato soup, to be enjoyed in one bite. They’re $18, and Beauty& Essex is at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.