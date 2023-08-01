‘Top Chef’ stars to host ’80s prom on the Strip

Chef Bryan Voltaggio, left, and his brother Chef Michael Voltaggio, right, at their Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wagyu pot roast is being served at the '80s prom event on Aug. 25 and Sept. 29, 2023, at Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

The Retro By Voltaggio restaurant at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Yonutz doughnut and ice cream shop opened a store in Henderson in July 2023. (Yonut)

Chef Stefanie Sandfrey was recently promoted to lead the kitchens at Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the upcoming Zaytinya in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Both restaurants are from famed chef José Andrés. (José Andrés Group)

S Bar in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is offering a Miss Monroe cocktail to celebrate Marilyn Monroe. The 61st anniversary of her death is Aug. 4, 2023. (MGM Resorts)

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ Brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, the restaurateurs and “Top Chef” stars, are hosting an ’80s summer prom at their Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay. The prom runs Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 and features a dance floor with an ’80s cover band, jungle juice punch bowl, photo-ops, prom king and queen coronation, a nostalgic set menu (deviled eggs, mini pepperoni rolls, sole meunière, beef pot roast, shells and cheese, green bean casserole), and a dessert buffet.

Guests are encouraged to don ’80s dress. Tickets: $150 per person, with an unlimited drinks package $70 additional. Boutonnières or corsages (or a combo) are $75 for two. Seatings are 5:30 and 8 p.m. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/retro-by-voltaggio.html or call 702-632-7401.

■ Bucket List Las Vegas checks off several enduringly popular (and kid-friendly) dishes: hot dogs in various styles (including chili Fritos), wings by the half-dozen or dozen in several flavors, nachos and loaded fries, chicken nuggets, snow cones and miniature doughnuts. Prices are good, too, with very few items more than $10. Bucket List is at 707 E. Fremont St., Suite 1050, in Downtown Container Park. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com/eat-drink.

■ Yonutz, the social media-saturated doughnut and ice cream brand, just launched a shop at 334 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson. Josie and Zach Jones are the franchisees. The signature item at Yonutz is a Smashed Donut featuring a fluffy doughnut stuffed with ice cream, smashed, hot pressed and finished with toppings. In Vegas, Yonutz also has a location in Centennial Hills, with one planned for South Durango Drive. Visit yonutz.com.

■ River Rock Pizza & Pasta has debuted at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, encompassing 2,250 square feet, 108 seats and rock music accents. The menu features starters like toasted ricotta ravioli, Neapolitan pies, pastas like angel hair pomodoro and capellini shrimp scampi, red wine-braised short ribs and a Marsala New York steak. Visit arizonacharliesdecatur.com/restaurants.

■ Big Chill Margarita Bar is now open in Treasure Island serving fruity concoctions up to 48 ounces, including a Mango Madness with Skyy Blood Orange Vodka and frozen mango mix, a Blue Hawaiian with Malibu Rum and frozen piña colada mix; and Joe’s Perfect Lemonade with Skyy Raspberry Vodka and frozen margarita and lemonade mixes. The bar also serves beer on tap and other cocktails. Visit treasureisland.com/restaurants/bars-lounges.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Stefanie Sandfrey recently received a promotion to lead the kitchen at Jaleo, the Spanish restaurant from celebrated chef José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Sandfrey has also been named head chef of Zaytinya, planned to open in the Forum Shops at Caesars in early 2024. Zaytinya will offer an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cooking, plus Mediterranean wines and craft cocktails.

◆ ◆ ◆

Friday is the 61st anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe, who continues to have one of the most flourishing posthumous “careers” in popular culture. To mark the anniversary and toast the Eternal Blonde, S Bar in Mandalay Bay is offering a Ms. Monroe cocktail mingling El Jolgorio Cuixe Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and fresh lime, with a Marilyn Monroe wafer for garnish. Cost: $22. Visit sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/s-bar-las-vegas.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, is presenting a class featuring three Mount Gay Rum cocktails paired with Mount Gay-infused tarts from Freed’s Bakery. A take-home swag bag contains an apron, barware, a bottle of Mount Gay Eclipse and a six-pack of rum tarts. Cost: $55. Tickets: khourysfinewine.com/calendar, then click on the link in the calendar description for Aug 13.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Park on Fremont, the newly expanded garden bar and restaurant at 506 E. Fremont St., is presenting bottomless mimosas for its brunch with live DJs. Cost: $30 for sparkling wine mixed with orange or cranberry juice, or $35 for sparkling mixed with strawberry, raspberry or peach. Among Park on Fremont’s brunch dishes are croissant breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and signature burgers. Reservations: parkonfremont.com/home.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.