‘Top Chef’ stars to host residency at Bellagio’s Harvest

The Voltaggii are back in Vegas.

Bryan and Michael Voltaggio — brothers, “Top Chef” stars and celebrated chef-restaurateurs — are returning to star in their second Voltaggio at Bellagio residency at the property’s Harvest restaurant, from Aug. 30 through Sept. 10. The residency features Italian American classics, including Voltaggio family recipes, prepared with a creative twist.

Among the highlights: bruschetta, peas and eggs, pizza Margherita, chicken piccata and osso buco. Voltaggio at Bellagio runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit bit.ly/HarvestBellagio to make required reservations.

This fall, Wynn Las Vegas is debuting a wine dinner series. We’re calling it Big Red.

The series showcases a partnership with Napa Valley’s Domain H. William Harlan, famed for its hugely coveted, lavishly priced, sparingly produced wines based in cabernet sauvignon.

Each dinner offers pours from a different label: Harlan Estate, Bond and Promontory. Each seat is $10,000, with a limit of 20 guests per dinner. Each guest will receive immediate membership in the featured label’s wine club, bypassing the lengthy wait list. There are three dinners in the series.

The debut event on Sept. 10, in the Encore Duplex Suite, is hosted by Amanda Harlan, from the second generation of the family at the winery; the dinner unites Harlan Estate releases with courses created by chef Mark LoRusso of SW Steakhouse.

Cory Empting, managing director of wine growing for Domain Harlan, hosts the second dinner on Oct. 15. It takes place on the 18th hole of Wynn Golf Club, with pours from Bond and courses from chef Joshua Smith of Delilah.

The series finishes on Nov. 12 at a still-undisclosed location. Will Harlan, a family member, owner and managing director of Domain Harlan, presents Promontory wines paired with dishes from chef Min Kim of Mizumi.

A one-night stay in a newly renovated Wynn Tower Suite is included in the ticket price for each dinner. Details/reservations: wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/Harlan or 702-770-4362.

At Beauty & Essex restaurant in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Boulevard Tower, vintage jewelry is also on the menu.

Lauren Goldman, founder of By Gold Girl, is the proprietor of the pawn shop that serves as the entrance to the restaurant. Goldman assembles new and vintage finds — jewelry to handbags, watches to classic guitars — not just for her Vegas location, but also for locations in Los Angeles and New York City. (Goldman is a third-generation pawn broker.)

Did something from the pawn shop catch your eye as you entered Beauty & Essex? Your server can bring items to your table for inspection and a test drive. As we put together this week’s column, the pawn shop offerings included gold and diamond drop earrings, a Rolex, a box-link chain necklace garnished with diamond wings and a Chanel lunchbox bag.

Imagine taking your leftovers home in a Chanel doggie bag. Details: bygoldgirl.com/pages/about.

