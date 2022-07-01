90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Try a bump and a shot, or craft cocktails, at Caviar Bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2022 - 7:27 am
 
The Layover cocktail at Caviar Bar in Resorts World includes Glenmorangie X, a single-malt scot ...
The Layover cocktail at Caviar Bar in Resorts World includes Glenmorangie X, a single-malt scotch made for cocktails. (Resorts World)
At Caviar Bar in Resorts World, the bump and a shot features a small spoon of caviar and a shot ...
At Caviar Bar in Resorts World, the bump and a shot features a small spoon of caviar and a shot of Champagne. (Resorts World)
A Strip View cocktail at Caviar Bar in Resorts World includes housemade sorrel (hibiscus) syrup ...
A Strip View cocktail at Caviar Bar in Resorts World includes housemade sorrel (hibiscus) syrup, which gives the drink its vibrant color. (Resorts World)

At Caviar Bar in Resorts World Las Vegas, you come for the caviar, of course. And if you’re fortunate, a couple hundred grams of the buttery briny beads will make themselves useful as they’re troweled onto homemade blini primed with crème fraîche.

But if the budget doesn’t run to $275 (or more) for 50 grams — about 1.75 ounces — of caviar, the roe is not lost. The bar offers a tasting version of the full-on caviar experience. It’s called a bump and a shot, and it features a small spoon of Kaluga caviar (from the Kaluga sturgeon) paired with a shot of Champagne of choice.

Make sure the Champagne is icy, absolutely glacial. A nibble (is that the right word?) of caviar, a sip of sparkling. Repeat as long as the caviar lasts. Don’t waste a single egg! If you must, swipe the spoon clean with your finger, then lick.

If you’re not feeling beads and bubbles, there’s more of interest at Caviar Bar.

Terry Clark, the lead bartender, has created a Layover built from Glenmorangie X, a single-malt scotch designed for cocktails, and from housemade apple-miso syrup balanced by fresh lime juice. A fan of green apple slices garnishes the drink, which is light yet substantial, with an earthy savory buzz from the scotch.

Clark also has fashioned a Strip View cocktail uniting Probitas white rum (blended from two Caribbean estates), housemade sorrel syrup, fresh lime and egg whites.

“Its vibrant hue comes from the sorrel syrup,” Clark said. In the Caribbean, sorrel refers to hibiscus, not the tart leafy green, and “sorrel is a popular drink made with dried hibiscus, cloves and allspice. Traditional egg whites are used to round out flavors and give the cocktail a velvety mouthfeel.”

The bumps and a shot is $64. The cocktails are $18.

Caviar Bar in Resorts World Las Vegas, caviarbarlv.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
County assessor seeks to clear up ‘misinformation’ about property taxes
2
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
3
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
4
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
5
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Co-owners of Artisanal Foods Jinelle Batista, left, stands with her husband, Chef Jon Batista, ...
No plans to close Artisanal Foods market, owners say
RJ

Jonathan and Jinelle Batista say they are looking ahead to Artisanal Foods’ next phase, transforming the current retail market into a “culinary experience.”

 
Hello Kitty Cafe to open 2nd Nevada location
By / RJ

The wildly successful cafe’s new location combines Las Vegas and one of the most well-known Japanese characters in the world, offering a sweet selection of treats and exclusive merch.