Try a green twist on the bloody mary at Lucky Penny — VIDEO

In a restaurant named Lucky Penny, a drink dedicated to Abe Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, is only fitting.

Abe's Favorite Mary, a green Bloody Mary made with tomatillos, jalapeos, garlic and lime, is available at The Palms Resort's Lucky Penny Cafe in Las Vegas, NV. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

In a restaurant named Lucky Penny, a drink dedicated to Abe Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, is only fitting. This twist on a bloody mary is such a bright shade of green, it looks like it belongs in a juice bar. And ingredients like tomatillos in the mix offer a bright, fresh flavor to match the color, while serrano and green Tabasco provide color-coordinated kick.

Ingredients for Abe’s Favorite Mary

■ 1 1/2 oz. Svedka vodka

■ 4 oz. green bloody mary mix

Directions

Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain over ice into glass. Garnish with cocktail onion and olive on toothpick, inserted into celery stalk.

Garnish

■ celery stick

■ Olive

■ cocktail onion

Green bloody mary mix

Puree the following in blender:

■ 1/3 lb. roasted poblano chilies without seeds (about 1 1/2 poblanos)

■ 1/4 lbs. skinless tomatillos (about 2-3 tomatillos)

■ 1 1/4 cups green tomatoes

■ 1/3 lb. English cucumbers

■ 2 1/2 oz. fresh spinach

■ 1/3 bunch fresh Italian parsley

■ 1/3 bunch fresh cilantro

■ 1/3 bunch green scallions

■ 1 1/4 oz. serrano chiles

■ 1/3 tsp. black pepper

■ 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

■ 1 oz. green Tabasco sauce

■ 1/3 oz. Worcestershire sauce

■ 1/3 tsp. roasted garlic puree

■ 1/3 tsp. horseradish

■ 1/4 oz. lime juice