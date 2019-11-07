Try clementine cocktail at Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan
While chowing down on dim sum, order a drink from the restaurant’s inventive cocktail menu, including this one that balances gin with tangerine syrup and yuzu juice.
Tim Ho Wan is one of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. Its new location at the Palms serves dishes such as barbecue pork buns for $6. While chowing down on dim sum, order a drink from the restaurant’s inventive cocktail menu. The Clementine Bow-Thai balances gin with tangerine syrup and yuzu juice for a sweet sip.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Roku Gin
2 ounces Citrus Fever Tree Tonic
1 ounce tangerine syrup
¼ ounce yuzu juice
2 dashes orange bitters
Garnish
Dehydrated tangerine
Micro flowers
Directions
Add ingredients to red wine glass. Lightly stir and top with garnish.