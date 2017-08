High on a scale of 1 to 10 is this black sesame taiyaki with Nutella filling, vanilla frozen custard and cookies and cream crushed Pocky stick.

High on a scale of 1 to 10 is this black sesame taiyaki with Nutella filling, vanilla frozen custard and cookies and cream crushed Pocky stick. One of numerous flavors and combinations available, it’s $6.49 at Recess Italian Ice Desserts, 5035 S. Fort Apache Road.

