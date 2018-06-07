UberEats waiving delivery fees in Las Vegas during Knights’ games

UberEats is waiving delivery fees in Las Vegas for as long as the Golden Knights manage to stay alive in the remaining games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

A tablet with the UberEats sits on a table at The Goodwich sandwich shop located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, No. 120 in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

Discounts are valid from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday for Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 6 on Sunday and Game 7 next Wednesday, UberEats spokeswoman Stephanie Sedlak said.

The Washington Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 headed into Game 5, set for Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Users must order at least $25 in food and drink, pre-tax, to be eligible for free delivery. Discounts are limited to one person, per game by entering the codes GOVGKGAME5 on Thursday, GOVGKGAME6 on Sunday and GOVGKGAME 7 next Wednesday.

