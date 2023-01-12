UNLVino announces dining series lineup of Las Vegas chefs

UNLVino, the longtime fundraiser for UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, has announced three more gatherings hosted by local chefs leading up to April’s Grand Tasting finale.

UNLV hospitality student Jay Chang, left, refreshes food trays at UNLVino on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at UNLV College of Hospitality, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLVino, the longtime fundraiser for UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, has announced three more gatherings hosted by local chefs in its Bon Vivant Dining series leading up to April’s Grand Tasting finale.

The Bon Vivant series, which launched in November with a four-course dinner hosted by Al Solito Posto’s chef-owner James Trees and executive chef Adam Rios, will continue Feb. 19 at Crossroads, chef Tal Ronnen’s plant-based Italian/Mediterranean restaurant at Resorts World. He will prepare a three-course dinner for 50 people with wine pairings from Gérard Bertrand. Highlights will include chestnut foie gras, scallop linguine and housemade Italian sausage.

On March 6, chef Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse will serve an exclusive dinner for 12 featuring wine pairings by Domaine Serene, including its renowned pinot noir, Evenstad Reserve.

The series concludes with a dinner and wine pairing at UNLV on April 20, hosted by UNLV alum Hunter Fieri and the university’s executive chef, Mark Sandoval. UNLV hospitality students will work alongside Fieri and Sandoval to create a four-course meal plated for 40 featuring wine pairings from Fieri’s winery, Hunt and Ryde.

The Grand Tasting returns April 29 with a guest list limited to 500.

Tickets for the dining series are $200 to $500 per dinner. The Grand Tasting is $200 per person in advance and $250 at the door. All proceeds benefit the Harrah College of Hospitality scholarship fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit unlvino.com.