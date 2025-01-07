59°F
Utah soda shop to open 1st Las Vegas location this week

Soda shop Swig sign is shown Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Bountiful, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 1:06 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2025 - 1:08 pm

Swig, a Utah-based soda chain that recently gained social media attention from the Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” is opening its first location in the Las Vegas Valley.

The shop at 1160 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 100, will hold its grand opening on Thursday.

A second location at Rainbow Boulevard and Arby Avenue is slated to open in March, according to Swig.

In October, the chain received final approval by the City of Henderson Planning Commission for a drive-through store at 771 E. Horizon Drive. No opening date has been announced for that location, according to the chain.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

