Valley dining: Tivoli lunch spot, Nacho Daddy in Henderson, Louisiana dishes

Here’s what’s new at Spring at the Terrace, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Vegas Vickie’s, The Strat, Art Houz Theaters, PT’s Tavern and more in the Las Vegas Valley.

Finger-friendly dishes served alfresco at Spring at the Terrace, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino’s seasonal pop-up including ahi tuna tartare with taro chips and madeleines infused with rose petals and violet blossoms. (Greg Thilmont / Review-Journal)

Relax in the floral surroundings of Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino’s seasonal pop-up: Spring at the Terrace. The alfresco nook features a finger food-forward menu with choices like ahi tuna tartare with taro chips and madeleines infused with rose petals and violet blossoms.

For cocktails, sip on a Down to Earth, a refreshing blend of blackberry-lemongrass Belvedere Vodka, crème de violette, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, orgeat syrup, lemon and cucumber tonic. It’s served stylishly in a terracotta pot with an abundant garnish of fresh mint on top. There’s also plenty of wine from Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace Rosé to La Marca Prosecco available, too. The patio party happens Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Call (702) 617-7744 for seatings; reservations are recommended.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has opened at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Its edible roster includes Louisiana-inspired dishes like crawfish étouffée, duck-andouille gumbo and Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding plus burgers, salads and wraps. Breakfast is served, too, with choices ranging from chicken and waffles to biscuits and gravy.

Vegas Vickie’s in Circa Resort is kicking it up with new springtime cocktails, including the sunshiney Primrose (Malfy Originale gin, hibiscus, orange blossoms and citrus juice shaken with egg white) and the sorcerous-sounding Nightshade (Patron reposado tequila, Pama pomegranate liqueur, blueberries, ancho chilies and fresh basil).

General Admission has been announced as part of the forthcoming UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The 4,650 square-foot sports bar will feature 180 interior seats plus a 1,900 square-foot patio. More than 30 televisions, a 40-foot-long bar, fire pits and skills games will fill the vast venue that’s slated to open this fall.

Art Houz Theaters, the cinema-meets-dining venue in downtown Las Vegas, offers Thirsty Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Drink specials include $5 draft beers and $8 well cocktails, and snacks include — wait for it — Nachoz with plantain chips and Chicken ‘n Wafflez. Energetic sounds from pop-rocker Megan Rüger round out the lively evenings.

The Strat is offering dinner and show packages for “Banachek’s Mind Games Live,” “Xavier Mortimer: The Dream Maker” and “iLuminate” with prix fixe menus at PT’s Wings & Sports, McCall’s Heartland Grill and Top of the World.

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse in Tivoli Village has brought back its lunch service. Standout items include lamb “cigars” with tzatziki sauce, steak-arugula salad and jumbo shrimp with artichoke hearts. The menu is available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Put your thinking (and drinking) caps on: Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill, located at Palace Station Hotel and Casino, hosts weekly trivia nights on Thursdays. Competitions start at 7 p.m. and prizes range from free pitchers of beer to Golden Knights tickets.

Whose cheese is it? Henderson’s, this time. Nacho Daddy has opened a sixth location. The new eatery is located at 3561 St. Rose Pkwy.

PT’s Tavern has expanded its already vast footprint with a new PT’s Gold at 7770 W. Ann Road. It’s the company’s sixty-third tavern in Southern Nevada.

Peyote at Fergusons Downtown is plating new dishes from co-executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo. Latin American influences appear in creations like Veracruz-style grilled octopus; fish of the day with green mojo sauce; and grilled skirt steak with a chimichurri salsa.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has revived its weekend breakfast menu. Selections include a bacon-and-egg stacked Brunch Burger and spicy Cheesy Tots with bacon, Parmesan cheese, fried chives and white cheddar ale sauce.

