Vegan taco restaurant, steakhouse opening in Las Vegas

John Simmons used Saturday’s Hopped Taco Throwdown to give Las Vegas a sneak preview of a plant-based taco concept, Tacotarian. Wicked Creative

Chef/co-owner Nina Manchev at Forte European Tapas on Thursday, September 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Opening a restaurant on a holiday weekend would inspire most chefs to cherish any available down time, but Ralph Perrazzo will throw a party right in the middle of the madness. Tickets are on sale for his official late night after-party/concert to celebrate the Aug. 31 grand opening of bBd’s at Palace Station. The show at Backstage Bar & Billiards on Fremont Street will feature performances by The Bad Luck 13 Riot Extravaganza, World Tension and Close Combat. Tickets start at $10.

Forte marks the big 9

Forte Tapas celebrated its ninth anniversary last week with a party for friends, family and longtime customers. At the event, owner Nina Manchev revealed details of an exclusive six-course, $185-a-head dinner of wagyu beef, whiskey, sake and caviar by chef Jared Montarbo Aug. 30. Montarbo most recently worked with former Joel Robuchon chef Claude Le Tohic at Alexander’s Steakhouse in Cupertino, California.

Pursuing perfect pours

Bartenders from Ri Ra, Flowing Tide, Tilted Kilt, Rock & Reilly’s, Timbers, Buffalo Wild Wings, PT’s Taverns and The Guinness Store will battle it out Saturday at PT’s Ranch at Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue in Henderson to see who pours the most perfect pint of Guinness. The competition starts at 7 p.m., and supporters can enjoy complimentary pints starting at 6. To show how badly things can go wrong in the hands of an amateur, Review-Journal reporter Al Mancini will go head-to-head with the pros.

Restaurants prepare to open

Sonia El-Nawal’s eagerly awaited Summerlin spot, Rooster Boy Café, is preparing for an official opening shortly. A soft opening is expected as early as this weekend. Best known to locals for her time at The Perch and her Rooster Boy Granola, El-Nawal has developed a menu for the Desert Shores restaurant with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. For first word on when she begins serving, check out Rooster Boy’s social media feeds.

Meanwhile, Cleaver — Butchered Meats, Seafood and Cocktails now has a firm opening date. The new steakhouse from Herbs & Rye’s Nectaly Mendoza is taking reservations now in advance of its first official day of service on Sept. 9. Cleaver is on Paradise Road, in a portion of the space that formerly housed a Ruth’s Chris and Toscano Italian Steakhouse.

A taste of New York

A local version of the New York restaurant and bakery Sadelle’s is coming to Bellagio in December. The breakfast, lunch and dinner spot will open in the former Café Bellagio.

All vegan, all the time

Tacotarian opens today at 6125 S. Fort Apache Road. The Mexican-inspired menu is strictly vegan, with such dishes as carne asada tacos made with seitan and barbacoa tacos made with mushrooms and jackfruit.

Sightings

Actors Jason Sudeikis and Sam Richardson and drummer Billy Brimblecom at The Dorsey at The Venetian. Amy Schumer and George Wallace at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

