Vegas taco shop celebrates 60 years — with free iPads

Roberto’s Taco Shop is celebrating its 60th anniversary with 60 days of giveaways. (Roberto's Taco Shop)

The exterior of Roberto's Taco Shop on East Russell Road in Henderson is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We’ll have three rolled tacos and a side of iPad.

Roberto’s Taco Shop, which has fed UNLV students and other carnitas-craving Las Vegans for more than three decades, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with 60 days of giveaways that began in December.

Through February, Roberto’s is giving away iPads, Apple watches and swag bags filled with branded gear during remote radio broadcasts at stores across the valley. The celebration also includes Monday through Thursday food and drink specials, including $6.60 carne asada fries on Monday and Wednesday chicken tacos for $1.59.

Although Roberto and Dolores Robledo founded Roberto’s in 1964 in California, the taco shop has become a Vegas institution, with the first local store opening near UNLV. Today, Roberto’s has more than 80 locations throughout Nevada, California and Texas, with almost 60 locations in the Silver State, all of these owned by franchisees.

“Our stores have owners that represent the real Latino community of Las Vegas. That is my father’s legacy: to have created a positive impact in the lives of future Latino generations by offering a real path to make your American Dream come true,” said Reynaldo Robledo, son of the founders and current CEO of the company.

For the schedule of radio remotes where the giveaways are taking place, visit robertostacoshop.com/60-days-of-giveaways.

