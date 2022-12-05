Vegas Test Kitchen hosts 2nd-anniversary party

The downtown test kitchen’s bash will feature bites to purchase from Down 2 Earth, Pop N Pies, Sliced, Banichka, This Mama’s House, Stay Tuned Burgers and chef Justin Kingsley Hall.

Vegas Test Kitchen, the downtown Las Vegas culinary laboratory and dining spot, is hosting a second anniversary party on Dec. 11, 2022. (Shown: dishes from the first anniversary party in 2021.) (Vegas Test Kitchen)

Vegas Test Kitchen, the downtown culinary laboratory where chefs try out new dishes and concepts, is celebrating its second anniversary with a party on Sunday.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features bites to purchase from Down 2 Earth (plant-based), Pop N Pies (pastry), Sliced (sushi), Banichka (Bulgarian food), This Mama’s House (Vietnamese/seasonal), Stay Tuned Burgers and chef Justin Kingsley Hall (who left Main St. Provisions this year).

The event also features Hall climbing into the dunk tank to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Glou-Glou Wine Club, with a tasting of organic and low-intervention wines from around the globe (five wines for $25, 10 for $35).

“The last two years have been incredible,” said Jolene Mannina, Vegas Test Kitchen founder. “Vegas Test Kitchen is honored to work with so many fantastic chefs and provide opportunities to showcase their talents. Cheers to more concepts, more chefs and even more fantastic food in the years to come!”

The Test Kitchen is at 120 Fremont St. Visit secretburger.com to make required reservations for a party spot and the wine tasting.

