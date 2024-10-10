Vegas waited years for this Hawaiian restaurant. Now, location No. 2 is on the way

Get set for more malasadas, Korean fried chicken and chili over rice from the beloved Hawaiian diner chain.

This Strip restaurant denied it was closing, but now it’s moving

Brodric Tavui holds his daughter Taimane Tavui, 7 months, while waiting the line for the grand opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The first customers come through the door during the grand opening of Zippy’s at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. It is the first location outside Hawaii for the family-owned chain of diners. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zippy’s, the beloved Hawaiian diner chain that created yearslong anticipation over its debut in Las Vegas — and hourslong waits for malasadas and chili over rice on opening day last October — announced Thursday it would be opening a second store in Vegas.

The announcement came one year to the day after Zippy’s launched at 7095 Badura Ave., in the southwest, with the Zippy’s CEO, Hawaiian dancers, members of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, a Hawaiian priest and folks arriving in the wee hours to score a place in line. The Badura shop is the first Zippy’s to open outside Hawaii.

The new Zippy’s is set to begin service in early 2025 at 4590 S. Hualapai Way, in the Summerlin South area, the announcement said. Zippy’s is hiring cooks, utility workers, hosts, servers, bussers, cashiers, assistant managers and general managers for the new restaurant.

In 2018, the Zippy’s chain revealed it was planning its first mainland restaurant for Vegas, with a debut sometime in 2020. The pandemic interrupted construction, which resumed in summer 2022, at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street.

Since opening a year ago, the Badura Zippy’s has offered frequent specials and added menu items that weren’t available at opening.

