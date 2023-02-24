43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Veteran Las Vegas chef joins ownership of Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Meatballs in spicy marinara from chef Ricardo Romo, who has joined the ownership of Chef's Roma ...
Meatballs in spicy marinara from chef Ricardo Romo, who has joined the ownership of Chef's Roma Kitchen in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Chef's Roma Kitchen)
House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip has announced 2023 dates for its popular ...
House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip has announced 2023 dates for its popular Gospel Brunch. (House of Blues)

Ricardo Romo, a veteran Vegas chef, has joined the new ownership of Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson. Romo comes to his latest role after a long career on and off the Strip, including stints on Martha’s Vineyard, on California’s Central Coast, and at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria.

Chef Piero Broglia, formerly of Pasta Mia, Cafe Chloe and Great American Food, opened Roma Kitchen in 2019. Chef Romo is bringing to the restaurant his take on antipasti, salads, pastas and other Italian dishes. Visit chefsromakitchen.com or follow @chefsromakitchen on Instagram.

◆ ◆ ◆

Frey Ranch Distillery of Fallon, whose spirits can be found throughout Vegas, recently received the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award from the Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada. Frey Ranch is one of a handful of U.S. distilleries to grow on its estate the grains for its distilling operations.

The family of Colby Frey, co-founder of the distillery with his wife, Ashley Frey, has been farming in the Fallon area for 165 years. Later this year, Frey Ranch will automate its bottling and increase its production capacity 50 percent by adding two fermenters. Frey also expects to fill this year its 15,000th barrel of bourbon.

◆ ◆ ◆

Dominick Demartino, a bartender from Legacy Club at Circa, has advanced to the top 30 finalists in the U.S. in a prestigious global bartending competition, the United States Bartenders Guild Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo. The top 30 will attend the National Finals in Austin, Texas, from May 16 to 18. One bartender will be chosen to advance to the World Class Global Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Demartino’s creations at Legacy Club include The Gathering Storm, a tart dry spritz featuring citrus, low alcohol, and olive juice for appealing mouthfeel. Demartino’s Legacy Club colleague, Kenny Hwong, placed in the top 100 from which the top 30 were drawn.

From 6 to 8 p.m. March 8, folks can attend a Good Libations tasting at Legacy Club to celebrate its new cocktail menu and the bartenders’ accomplishments. The event includes one free cocktail until 7 p.m.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s church on the Strip. The House of Blues in Mandalay Bay recently announced 2023 dates for its popular Gospel Brunch: this Sunday, March 12 and 26, April 9 (Easter Sunday) and 23, May 7, and June 4, 18 and 25. The brunch features gospel music performances and a buffet of Southern dishes.

Tickets are $64.50 adults, $37.50 children 3 to 11, plus fees, at houseofblues.com/lasvegas/gospelbrunch. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation that provides arts and culture programs for youth.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
2
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
5
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An easy entry into using plant-based meats is by choosing recipes where meat plays a supporting ...
10 tips for cooking with plant-based meat
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

Thanks to improved taste and texture, it’s easier than ever to work alternative meat sources into meals.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Bark in the Park, the Jonas Brothers and the LVL Up Expo highlight this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Highly anticipated Echo & Rig opens in Henderson
Highly anticipated Echo & Rig opens in Henderson
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
Aureole closing to make room for ‘Top Chef’ stars’ residency at Mandalay Bay
Aureole closing to make room for ‘Top Chef’ stars’ residency at Mandalay Bay
Chef Martin Yan, star of PBS cooking show, opens 1st Las Vegas restaurant
Chef Martin Yan, star of PBS cooking show, opens 1st Las Vegas restaurant
The secrets behind the crazy over-the-top shakes at Black Tap
The secrets behind the crazy over-the-top shakes at Black Tap
Is this the most expensive beer on the Las Vegas Strip?
Is this the most expensive beer on the Las Vegas Strip?