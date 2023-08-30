84°F
Food

Veteran Las Vegas chef opening his own steakhouse at Ahern Hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 7:09 am
 
The entrance to Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west ...
The entrance to Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Ahern Hotel)
The dining room of Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just w ...
The dining room of Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Ahern Hotel)
A filet from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of ...
A filet from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Ahern Hotel)
A seafood platter from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue ju ...
A seafood platter from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Ahern Hotel)
Swordfish steak from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just ...
Swordfish steak from Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip. (Ahern Hotel)

His name is on the door.

Chef Joel Ott is celebrating the debut of Joel’s Chophouse inside the Ahern Hotel, on West Sahara Avenue just west of the Strip. Ott is executive chef of the eponymous restaurant and vice president of culinary for the property.

A grand opening dinner on Thursday is sold out, but as of publication, opening weekend reservations were still available for Friday and Saturday. Joel’s regular hours, beginning Sept. 5, are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The regular menu features shellfish and seafood, including shrimp cocktail and hot and chilled seafood platters; a handful of salads, including Creole crab Caesar; starters like lobster bisque and black truffle foie gras torchon; and pastas that run to ricotta ravioli and cavatelli with spicy lamb sausage.

There are also half and whole Maine lobsters, Thai chicken, Ora King salmon and a half rack of New Zealand lamb. Steaks are seared with a chef’s blend of garlic and herbs, basted with aromatic wagyu beef tallow, and finished with sea salt and bordelaise. Adjutants like confit potatoes and sautéed asparagus serve on the side.

Joel’s also offers a caviar and martini menu, specialty cocktails, and wines by the glass and bottle. Grand Marnier soufflé, and tableside chocolate mousse for two, take pride of place among desserts.

Over his 15-year career in Las Vegas, Ott has cooked at several leading restaurants, including Allegro and Sinatra in Wynn Las Vegas and Le Cirque and Picasso in Bellagio. Visit ahernhotel.com/dining/joels-chophouse.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

