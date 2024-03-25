What is Las Vegas’ Brewery Row?

The Brewery Row concept was introduced as another way to make the Arts District area near Downtown Las Vegas stand out by offering many different beer options.

Able Baker Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bartender Irish Domingo pours beer at Able Baker Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Servehzah Bottle Shop and Tap Room in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The city of Las Vegas has spent the last few years trying to cultivate a Brewery Row in and around the Arts District to attract beer lovers.

The mix of beer businesses includes breweries that make their beers on-site and taprooms that offer a collection of different styles of beer.

Here are the breweries that are located in the general area of the Brewery Row:

— Able Baker Brewing (1510 S. Main St. #120)

— Beer District Brewing (914 S. Main St.)

— Hop Nuts Brewing (1120 S. Main St. #150)

— HUDL Brewing Company (1327 S. Main Street #100)

— Nevada Brew Works (1327 S Main St. #160)

— Tenaya Creek Brewery (831 W. Bonanza Road)

Taprooms that don’t make beer on site:

— CraftHaus Brewery (197 E. California St. #130)

— Servezah Bottle Shop & Tap Room (1301 S Commerce St. #130)

— The Silver Stamp (222 E Imperial Ave.)

— Voodoo Brewing (1415 S Commerce St. #105)

