Food

What is Las Vegas’ Brewery Row?

The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Nevada Brew Works in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
HUDL Brewing Company in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Servehzah Bottle Shop and Tap Room in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A couple enters HUDL Brewing Company in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bartender Irish Domingo pours beer at Able Baker Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Able Baker Brewing in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 2:00 pm

The city of Las Vegas has spent the last few years trying to cultivate a Brewery Row in and around the Arts District to attract beer lovers.

The Brewery Row concept was introduced as another way to make the Arts District area near Downtown Las Vegas stand out by offering many different beer options within walking distance of each other.

The mix of beer businesses includes breweries that make their beers on-site and taprooms that offer a collection of different styles of beer.

Here are the breweries that are located in the general area of the Brewery Row:

— Able Baker Brewing (1510 S. Main St. #120)

— Beer District Brewing (914 S. Main St.)

— Hop Nuts Brewing (1120 S. Main St. #150)

— HUDL Brewing Company (1327 S. Main Street #100)

— Nevada Brew Works (1327 S Main St. #160)

— Tenaya Creek Brewery (831 W. Bonanza Road)

Taprooms that don’t make beer on site:

— CraftHaus Brewery (197 E. California St. #130)

— Servezah Bottle Shop & Tap Room (1301 S Commerce St. #130)

— The Silver Stamp (222 E Imperial Ave.)

— Voodoo Brewing (1415 S Commerce St. #105)

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

