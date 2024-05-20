74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

What many call the best ice cream in Las Vegas just opened its 5th shop

The interior of the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. (Dr ...
The interior of the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. (Drew Belcher)
People in line at the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. ( ...
People in line at the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. (Drew Belcher)
More Stories
A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Ja ...
Is this closed Japanese restaurant on the Strip turning into an Italian disco?
Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Las Vegas Re ...
Popular Las Vegas barbecue spot moving to bigger location
McDonald’s to launch $5 meal deal to counter customer frustration over high prices
McDonald’s to debut new McFlurry flavor in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 8:23 am
 

Now, it’s your turn to be Sorry, northwest Las Vegas.

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, the Vegas-born ice cream purveyor named after an apology that really isn’t, just opened an outpost in Centennial Hills. The new shop, at 7170 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130, marks a fourth Vegas Valley location for Sorry, Not Sorry, which has developed an enthusiastic following for its use of hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and its seasonal and signature flavors.

On Saturday beginning at noon, the new shop is celebrating its grand opening with the first 10 people in line set with free ice cream for a year, the first 25 people scoring free merchandise and the first 100 people receiving free ice cream. The celebration also features buy-one-get-one deals, raffles, television giveaways and a DJ.

The original Sorry, Not Sorry opened in March 2022 on West Flamingo Road. A second shop launched inside We All Scream on East Fremont Street in downtown in September 2023. The scoops debuted on Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson in December 2023. In April, a Southern California location opened.

Sorry, Not Sorry was founded by Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Timothy Dang. Four flavors rotate seasonally (guava cheese crisp is on this spring). Sixteen other flavors make up the classic roster, including campfire s’mores and whiskey bananas Foster. Visit sorrynotsorrycreamery.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Indie rockers Phoenix, comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser, and Bellagio’s new photography exhibit top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 Vegas bars among best in US in global cocktail contest
recommend 2
Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Famed chef José Andrés reveals details of new Strip restaurant
recommend 5
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
recommend 6
Where to go for Mother’s Day brunch in Las Vegas