What many call the best ice cream in Las Vegas just opened its 5th shop

People in line at the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. (Drew Belcher)

The interior of the new Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery in Centennial Hills, northwest Las Vegas. (Drew Belcher)

Now, it’s your turn to be Sorry, northwest Las Vegas.

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, the Vegas-born ice cream purveyor named after an apology that really isn’t, just opened an outpost in Centennial Hills. The new shop, at 7170 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130, marks a fourth Vegas Valley location for Sorry, Not Sorry, which has developed an enthusiastic following for its use of hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and its seasonal and signature flavors.

On Saturday beginning at noon, the new shop is celebrating its grand opening with the first 10 people in line set with free ice cream for a year, the first 25 people scoring free merchandise and the first 100 people receiving free ice cream. The celebration also features buy-one-get-one deals, raffles, television giveaways and a DJ.

The original Sorry, Not Sorry opened in March 2022 on West Flamingo Road. A second shop launched inside We All Scream on East Fremont Street in downtown in September 2023. The scoops debuted on Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson in December 2023. In April, a Southern California location opened.

Sorry, Not Sorry was founded by Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Timothy Dang. Four flavors rotate seasonally (guava cheese crisp is on this spring). Sixteen other flavors make up the classic roster, including campfire s’mores and whiskey bananas Foster. Visit sorrynotsorrycreamery.com.

