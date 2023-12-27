42°F
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, a Las Vegas-born purveyor of craft ice cream, opened its third location in December 2023, this time in the Inspirada community in Henderson. (Sorry, Not Sorry)
Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery of Las Vegas is known for its seasonal offerings and signature flavors. (Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery)

Sorry, Inspirada.

Or not.

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, the Vegas-born ice cream purveyor named after a fauxpology, just opened an outpost in Henderson’s Inspirada community.

The new shop, at 3239 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 100, marks a third location for SNS, which has developed an enthusiastic following for its use of hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and its seasonal and signature flavors.

Beginning at noon Saturday, the Inspirada store is celebrating its grand opening with free ice cream for a year for the first 10 customers in line, buy-one-get-one scoops all day for the first 100 customers, plus raffles, swag and a DJ.

Sorry, Not Sorry opened in March 2022 at 9484 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 165. A second scoopatorium launched inside We All Scream at 517 E. Fremont St. in September. A Centennial Hills location is scheduled for an early 2024 launch.

Sorry, Not Sorry was founded by Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Timothy Dang. The current winter seasonal offerings are milk and cookies, gingerbread crunch, cherry amaretto chip and spiced eggnog sugar cookie. Among the 16 classic flavors are magonada spiked with Tajin, camp fire s’mores and whiskey bananas Foster.

Visit sorrynotsorrycreamery.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

