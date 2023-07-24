Whataburger opening on the Strip, but it’s not new to Las Vegas

Despite some incorrect media reports, the Strip launch is not Whataburger’s first venture into Las Vegas. Locals remember stores here in the 1970s to 1990s.

A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which is opening a location on the Las Vegas Strip. The debut is planned for 2023. (Whataburger)

Whataburger, the chain with the groovy orange W logo, just announced a two-story 24/7 restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, next to the Waldorf Astoria, with a fall opening planned.

And that opening creates some confusion. In its announcement, Whataburger noted the store “will mark the brand’s entry to its 15th state,” suggesting the restaurant is new to Nevada and Vegas.

But on a lively social media thread, the company confirmed it had been in Vegas before — “We sure were!” — without providing details. Several locals remembered Whataburgers on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

One poster even provided what he said was a screenshot from the 1978-81 show “Vega$” clearly showing Whataburger in the background.

All of which points toward Whataburger once being in Vegas but now returning. Look for classic 5-inch (bun and patty) Whataburgers, Double and Triple Meat Whataburgers, Whataburger Patty Melts, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Taquitos with Cheese for breakfast, Whataburger’s famous (and numerous) limited-time offers and more.

The new Whataburger will be joined at its location by Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a chain with stores in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. A fall opening is planned for Parry’s, too.

Whataburger was founded nearly 50 years ago in Texas by Harmon Dobson, who wanted folks to like his burgers so much, they couldn’t help but exclaim, “What a burger!” Today, the brand has more than 950 locations operating 24/7.

