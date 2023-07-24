108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Whataburger opening on the Strip, but it’s not new to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 12:20 pm
 
A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which is opening a location on the L ...
A Southern Bacon Double Burger Whatameal from Whataburger, which is opening a location on the Las Vegas Strip. The debut is planned for 2023. (Whataburger)

Whataburger, the chain with the groovy orange W logo, just announced a two-story 24/7 restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, next to the Waldorf Astoria, with a fall opening planned.

And that opening creates some confusion. In its announcement, Whataburger noted the store “will mark the brand’s entry to its 15th state,” suggesting the restaurant is new to Nevada and Vegas.

But on a lively social media thread, the company confirmed it had been in Vegas before — “We sure were!” — without providing details. Several locals remembered Whataburgers on Flamingo Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, East Charleston Boulevard and other locations variously open sometime in the 1970s through the 1990s.

One poster even provided what he said was a screenshot from the 1978-81 show “Vega$” clearly showing Whataburger in the background.

All of which points toward Whataburger once being in Vegas but now returning. Look for classic 5-inch (bun and patty) Whataburgers, Double and Triple Meat Whataburgers, Whataburger Patty Melts, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Taquitos with Cheese for breakfast, Whataburger’s famous (and numerous) limited-time offers and more.

The new Whataburger will be joined at its location by Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, a chain with stores in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. A fall opening is planned for Parry’s, too.

Whataburger was founded nearly 50 years ago in Texas by Harmon Dobson, who wanted folks to like his burgers so much, they couldn’t help but exclaim, “What a burger!” Today, the brand has more than 950 locations operating 24/7.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
2
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
3
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
4
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Curry powder and fresh ginger add a touch of spice to this cold cucumber soup. (Gretchen McKay/ ...
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Batt ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Knights-Raiders Battle for Vegas charity softball game, the Sand Dollar Lounge’s anniversary bash and a tribute to Taylor Swift lead this week’s lineup.

More stories
Coffee company has bigger plans for Las Vegas than just replacing a Summerlin Starbucks
Coffee company has bigger plans for Las Vegas than just replacing a Summerlin Starbucks
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
5 new and upcoming restaurants in Chinatown Las Vegas
5 new and upcoming restaurants in Chinatown Las Vegas
Henderson’s Water Street District welcomes restaurant serving American fare
Henderson’s Water Street District welcomes restaurant serving American fare
Want to see the Strip skyline in all its glory? Explore these spots
Want to see the Strip skyline in all its glory? Explore these spots