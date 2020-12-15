What’s cooking: Decadent holiday shake, premium international meat

Black Tap's chocolate peppermint shake. (Black Tap)

Spud McCurry at SkinnyFats. (SkinnyFats)

Curry Be Happy at SkinnyFats. (SkinnyFats)

Holiday shake at Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has announced its holiday chocolate-peppermint shake, which will be available through the end of the month. It has a chocolate-frosted rim with crushed peppermint and is topped with a slice of Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cheesecake, whipped cream and chocolate syrup. It’s $18. blacktap.com

New dishes at SkinnyFats

Marc Marrone, new chef/partner at SkinnyFats, has introduced his first two dishes, Curry Be Happy, $14.95, and Spud McCurry, $8.95. The first is braised short rib with yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins and mint creme fraiche, while the second is a sweet potato with the curry, raisins and creme fraiche. SkinnyFats has five locations in Southern Nevada. skinnyfats.com

International beef at STK

STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is serving an international wagyu selection through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24 and 25). A 4-ounce Japanese Toriyama Gunma Prefecture filet is $178; a certified Japanese A5 Kobe wine beef strip is $99 for 3 ounces, $159 for 6; a 6-ounce umami olive-fed American wagyu strip is $144; and a 10-ounce Australian Carara 640 wagyu picanha is $79. stksteakhouse.com

Circa’s 8East launches happy hour

8East at Circa in downtown Las Vegas has introduced a happy hour from 3 to 5:30 p.m. daily, with pan-fried or steamed ginger chicken dumplings, pork belly bao with cabbage slaw, a Tokyo crepe with mushrooms and fried tofu, carpaccio with a yuzu glaze, salt and Szechuan pepper chicken wings and deep-fried chicken skins, $8 each. Well drinks are $5, sake bombs $6, Sapporo and Big Dog’s lager drafts $6 and red and white house wines $9. circalasvegas.com

Holiday packages at Players Locker

Players Locker in Downtown Summerlin is celebrating the holidays with three family meals. The barbecue package ($140) and a three-course package with entrees of rotisserie chicken and boneless beef short ribs ($240) are fully cooked. The $380 Market Basket Package has ready-to-cook entrees of airline chicken breast with Calabrian marinade and thick-cut prime New York strip steak. All of the packages serve four. playerslockerlv.com

It’s Christmas at the Gold Spike

The Gold Spike, which is decked out in holiday decor, has introduced a holiday cocktail menu with Baby It’s Gold Outside (three spirits with hot cocoa and marshmallows), All I Want for Christmas is Booze (eggnog with cognac and whipped cream), Christmas Came Early in Georgia (peach whiskey with eggnog and whipped cream) and more. It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays. goldspike.com

Break out the ugly sweaters

Those who wear an ugly sweater to The Dorsey at The Venetian on Thursday evening can get a free cocktail from the holiday menu. The event starts at 8 p.m. venetian.com

Mimi’s location closes

The Mimi’s Cafe on Fort Apache Drive has closed. The restaurants at 6760 N. Durango Drive and 596 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson are still in operation. mimiscafe.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.