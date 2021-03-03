What’s cooking: Fish fry, themed doughnuts and drinks

Kyle Busch's NASCAR car. (Ethel M Chocolates)

March doughnuts at Pinkbox

Pinkbox Doughnuts has gone green with a whole collection to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including the new Minty, chocolate cake topped with mint buttercream with mint icing and candy decor. The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, which range from 40 cents to $3 each, will be sold through March 17, and Easter-themed doughnuts March 22-April 4 (and available for order March 15). Pinkbox has three locations in Southern Nevada. pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Seafood night at Johnny C’s

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., is elaborating on the Friday fish fry with Johnny Sea’s (food) Night from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Items available for dine-in or pickup include shrimp cocktail, $16; New England clam chowder, $7; tuna tartare tacos, $17; a shrimp caesar salad, $14; and beer-battered haddock with chips and slaw, $14. Email orders to johnnycookfast@gmail.com.

Ethel M to display race car

Ethel M Chocolates on Saturday will unveil its new NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme, which will be on the car of native son Kyle Busch when he races Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The new design is in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary. The car will be at the Ethel M Cactus Garden at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free but reservations are required: ethelm.com/nascar.

Underground serving special drinks

The Underground at the Mob Museum plans a number of specials for this month. In a nod to National Absinthe Day, the cocktail Absinthe Minded (dry Curacao, absinthe, grapefruit olio, pineapple juice and sparkling brut) is available through Sunday for $12. Top of the Morning (Jameson Cold Brew, cold brew coffee and Licor 43), $10, and a Guinness and a shot of Jameson, $10, will be available March 13-19. A flight of Jameson Irish whiskeys is $45 through the end of the month. Also through the end of the month, anyone who spends $50 in The Underground can get a free bottle of Cinn-City Moonshine.

New subscription service at Valley Cheese

Valley Cheese & Wine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, has introduced a new monthly subscription service, VI Cheese. Members receive five cheeses selected by owner Diana Brier and information on them for $225 a month. valleycheeseandwine.com

New menu at Hearthstone

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort has launched a new menu. Appetizers include spicy curry hummus, spicy shrimp scampi skillet and yellowfin tuna crudo, and entrees crispy duck with steamed pancakes, spaghetti lobster homard and hearth-roasted tomahawk pork chop with roasted apples and onions. hearthstonelv.com

