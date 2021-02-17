What’s cooking: Golden Rainbow benefit, openings, Lent specials

A fundraiser for Golden Rainbow is planned by Monzu Italian Oven, while Served Global Dining announces opening and Lawry’s and Morton’s plan seafood for Lent.

A pizza at Monzu. (Monzu Italian Oven + Bar)

Twin lobster tail special at Morton's the Steakhouse. (Landry's)

Vanilla frozen custard at Freddy's. (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)

Sandwiches from Ike's. (Ike's Love & Sandwiches)

Monzu benefit for Golden Rainbow

Golden Rainbow will partner with Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, for the next event in the Dining Out for Life series, which is scheduled for Tuesday. A portion of sales that day will be donated to the organization, which is dedicated to assisting people affected by HIV/AIDS. Reserve at monzulv.com, noting “Golden Rainbow benefit” in the request section; for takeout orders, call 702-479-5959, and mention the benefit.

Truffle fest at Jaleo

The annual truffle festival at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas runs through Saturday, It features a number of dishes showcasing Spanish black truffles and offers black truffles as add-ons. jaleo.com

Lent at Lawry’s …

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, will serve special seafood dishes on Fridays during Lent. They are shrimp scampi, $32, this Friday, March 19 and April 2; roasted cod, $29, Feb. 26; Chilean cauliflower, $37, March 5; salmon fingerlings, $36, March 12; and salmon with peas and carrots, $35, March 26. lawrysonline.com

… and at Morton’s

Beginning Friday and continuing every Friday through April 2, Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is offering its twin lobster tails for $49. Reservations required. mortons.com

Served grand opening announced

Served Global Dining, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, will have its grand opening, with live music, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Chef’s specials will include Lomo Saltado, mushroom chicken and wild salmon panang. The five-course Chef’s Table special will be $60, including a cocktail or mimosa, and the restaurant will have a raw bar. servedlv.com

Melita’s opens dining room

Melita’s Table, which has been using a ghost kitchen to offer delivery-only plant-based Latin food since 2019, has opened for dine-in inside Ori-Zaba Scratch Mexican Grill at 1263 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. Melita’s Table serves from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. melitastable.com

Grand Wok changes mission

Grand Wok and Sushi Bar at MGM Grand now is Grand Wok Noodle Bar, serving signature dishes such as Dan Dan Noodles, Hong Kong-style beef chow fun, black pepper steak and Thai basil fried rice, and desserts such as mango sticky rice and mochi. It’s on the casino floor, adjacent to Avenue Cafe.

Ike’s shows some love

Show a photo of your pet Friday at the register at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 4700 Maryland Parkway, or inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive, and you’ll get $3 off your order. Ike’s also is offering $5 off orders of $20 or more made through the Ike’s app on Wednesdays, and you can register there for a free sandwich on your birthday. The company is offering free delivery Feb. 26-28. loveandsandwiches.com

Here and there

Chef Bruce Kalman will have a Soulbelly popup from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday — and on Thursdays through Sundays thereafter — at The Kitchen at Atomic, 927 E. Fremont St. It’s open to those 21 and older.

Siena Italian Trattoria, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., is offering 50 percent off all bottles of wine up to $120 on Thursday, which is National Drink Wine Day.

Candace Ochoa, who has been with Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup for 10 years, has been named executive chef of Bazaar Meat at the Sahara.

All Capriotti’s locations are offering $2 off any vegetarian sub on Wednesday, the first day of Lent, and double points on any tuna sub on Friday.

All locations of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor the birthday of late co-founder Freddy Simon with 95-cent frozen custard cones and dishes from Wednesday through Feb. 24.

A Starbucks is expected to open in mid-April at South Point.

