When the heat gets you down, escape to Big Pineapple Island

The Big Pineapple Island at Virgil's Real Barbecue. (Virgil's)

Think of it as a mini-tropical vacation in a glass — or, rather, in a hollowed-out pineapple shell. If it feels like the 110-degree desert heat is threatening to turn you into a crispy critter, consider escaping into the Big Pineapple Island at Virgil’s Real Barbecue in The Linq Promenade.

This cocktail lives up to its name. The pineapple shell is filled with pineapple, pineapple juice and Bacardi pineapple rum, blended with Bacardi mango rum, mango juice, Grand Marnier, lime juice and agave and topped with a skewer of shrimp and fruit, $18. And if you want to indulge al fresco, you can do it on one of Virgil’s two patios.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.