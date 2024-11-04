Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

Restaurants are offering special dishes and prix fixe menus if you’ve decided to skip the shopping, cooking, serving and dirty dishes this year.

A spread for Thanksgiving 2024 from Carversteak in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Carver Road Hospitality)

A spread for Thanksgiving 2024 from Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Lettuce Entertain You)

A spread for Thanksgiving 2024 from Carmine's in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Alicart Restaurant Group)

A spread for Thanksgiving 2024 from Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas. (Oscar's Steakhouse)

Dishes for Thanksgiving 2024 from Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clique Hospitality)

A Thanksgiving 2024 spread from RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Lindsay Eberly)

It’s the annual turkey tussle, so to speak. If you cook at home, dirty dishes ensue, but so do leftovers. If you eat out, there are no leftovers, but also no shopping, cooking, cleanup or potential turkey triage or tragedy. Drunken relatives? They’re a possibility either way.

If you’ve decided to dine out, here are some options for restaurants making fare of fowl (and much more) with à la carte dishes, prix fixe menus or set dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Nov 28. Reservations made well in advance are typically required.

Off the Strip:

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Sourdough Café is presenting a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of herb-roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham, with sides; pumpkin cheesecake), for $22.99, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Basilico Ristorante, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 100, is showcasing a 12-item menu — including beef carpaccio, roasted turkey and miniature cannoli — for $75, from noon to 8 p.m.

Circa: Barry’s Downtown Prime is serving a dinner of roast turkey (white and dark meat), gravy, cranberry dressing, mashed potatoes, stuffing, baby carrots, creamed corn and choice of dessert, for $79, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Durango: Summer House is offering a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad, choice of roast turkey dinner or Faroe Islands salmon, choice of pumpkin chiffon pie or chocolate cake) for $69.95 and a children’s menu (roast turkey or salmon, both with sides, and a choice of cake or pie), for $14.95, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Cortez: Siegel’s 1941 is presenting a three-course menu (choice of butternut squash soup or salad; choice of roasted tom turkey or Smithfield ham, with sides; choice of pumpkin or apple crumble pie), for $24.95 with player’s card, $29.95 without, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is sending out a meal of smoked turkey and stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, loaded baked sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and caramel pecan cheesecake, for $24, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is offering a three-course menu (choice of five starters, free-range turkey with gravy and sides, choice of three desserts), $89 for adults, $29 for children 12 and younger, from noon to 8 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is showcasing a three-course menu (butternut squash soup; choice of organic turkey or osso buco, both with sides; pumpkin pie with gelato), for $85, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is featuring à la carte dishes — butternut squash cream soup ($9.50), fried brie with winter salad ($19.50), roast turkey with sides ($33), pumpkin cranberry bread pudding ($14), mulled wine ($10) — from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 2245 Village Walk Drive, in The District, Henderson, is presenting a meal of slow-smoked turkey, ham or both, with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet corn pudding, cranberry sauce, biscuits with apple butter, and pumpkin pie, for $34.99, $18.99 children’s version, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaza: Oscar’s Steakhouse is showcasing a three-course menu (butternut squash soup, traditional turkey with accoutrements, choice of pumpkin or pecan pie), for $95, from 4 to 9 p.m.

South Point: Don Vito’s is serving a three-course menu (choice of three starters; choice of roast turkey, pistachio-crusted branzino or pork tenderloin; choice of two desserts), with a bottle of the wine of the month, for $49, from 2 to 9 p.m. Garden Buffet is serving an all-you-can-enjoy spread, including two glasses of draft beer, wine, sangria or sparkling wine, for $28.95 with club card, $31.95 without, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Silverado Steak House is serving a four-course menu (choice of three starters; choice of soup or two salads; choice of roast turkey with sides, tournedos of beef or shrimp and scallop brochettes; choice of three desserts), with a bottle of the wine of the month, for $66, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Vic’s Las Vegas, 355 Promenade Place, in Symphony Park, is featuring a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of roasted turkey breast, honey-glazed ham or a turkey and ham combination, with choice of three sides; choice of pie à la mode), for $45, from 10 a.m. to close. A jazz trio performs from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: One Steakhouse is serving sliced turkey breast with turkey jus, vegetable cornbread stuffing, blistered green beans and cranberry port wine relish ($49), and sides of Yukon mashed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, forest mushrooms in truffle cream and Brussels sprouts in sweet soy glaze (each $16), from 5 to 11 p.m.

On the Strip:

Aria: Bardot Brasserie is featuring specials — Hudson Valley foie gras parfait ($30), roasted turkey roulade with sides ($52), 16-ounce prime rib roast with sides ($80), pumpkin or pecan pie ($12 each) — from 4 to 9 p.m. Cathédrale is featuring a three-course menu (choice of seven starters, including wagyu tartare; choice of eight main courses, including heritage turkey with sides; a selection of sides; choice of apple or pumpkin pie), for $110, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Bellagio: Lago is showcasing specials — arugula and fennel salad ($28), roasted turkey with sides ($58), pumpkin mousse pie ($22) — from 3 to 9 p.m.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Carmine’s is sending out a plated meal of roast turkey with seven sides, for $49.95, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. RPM Italian is sending out specials — pear and pomegranate salad ($15), roasted turkey with gravy and whipped potatoes ($41), rosemary focaccia stuffing ($14), garlic green beans ($14), pumpkin cheesecake ($15) — from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Linq Promenade: Virgil’s Real Barbecue is serving a plated meal of smoked turkey with seven sides, for $49.95, from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is offering à la carte specials — roasted turkey poutine ($24), smoked turkey leg with sides ($32), pumpkin cake with maple mascarpone ($18) — from 4 to 11 p.m.

MGM Grand: Crush is sending out sliced turkey breast with sausage, bacon, root vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry jelly ($39) and a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie ($14 each) from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Paris Las Vegas: Alexxa’s is featuring a menu of butternut squash soup, roasted tom turkey with seven sides, and pumpkin pie, for $65, from noon to 10 p.m. Eiffel Tower Restaurant is featuring a three-course menu (pumpkin duck confit soup, turkey with chestnut dressing, pecan pie), for $125, from 4 to 10 p.m. Mon Ami Gabi is featuring a four-course menu (choice of smoked salmon on brioche or endive pear salad, pumpkin soup, roasted turkey with sides, pumpkin bread pudding), for $54.95, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Park MGM (Eataly): La Pizza e La Pasta is presenting ravioli di Manzo with short rib and porcini filling and Parmesan cream sauce, for $36, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Toscana Ristorante & Bar is presenting a meal of turkey with truffle sauce, prosciutto, mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes and roasted baby zucchini, for $48, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Resorts World: Carversteak is offering à la carte dishes — butternut squash soup with smoked bacon ($19), roasted duck gnocchi with black truffle ($42), Diestel Farms organic turkey breast and dark meat confit with sides ($72), pecan tart ($14), pumpkin pie ($14) — from 5 to 10 p.m. Crossroads Kitchen is offering a plant-based buffet, for $90 adults and $40 children eight and younger, from noon to 6 p.m. Crossroads reservations limited to 90 minutes.

The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is featuring cherry wood-smoked turkey with sides and pumpkin hand pies with spiced crème anglaise, for $49, from 4 to 10 p.m. Top of the World is featuring specials — maple chipotle sweet potato chowder ($18), cider-brined roast turkey with sides ($54), caramel apple crumble cake ($17) — from 4 to 11 p.m.

The Venetian: Bouchon is sending out a three-course menu (includes a choice of turkey with sides, braised beef short ribs with fingerlings or pan-seared day boat scallops with mushroom risotto), for $120, with wine pairing $50 additional, from 1 to 8 p.m. Buddy V’s Ristorante is sending out a three-course menu (butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast with sides, tres leches-soaked pumpkin cake), for $75, $25 children 9 and younger, from 2 to 10 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is presenting a multicourse menu (amuse-bouche, butternut squash soup, kale and quinoa salad, sliced turkey breast with sides, pie selections), for $74, from 4 to 9 p.m. Safta 1964 is presenting roasted turkey with giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans amandine, for $85, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.