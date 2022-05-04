Where to find mint juleps in Las Vegas during the Kentucky Derby

Numerous Las Vegas establishments will be hosting Kentucky Derby viewing parties, and the classic julep will be served in distinctive silver cups, just like they do in Louisville.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the world’s premier spectator extravaganzas, and the “greatest two minutes in sports” comes with wide-brimmed hats, snazzy seersucker suits and plenty of ice-cold mint juleps.

Saturday, numerous Las Vegas establishments will be hosting Kentucky Derby viewing parties, and the classic julep — bourbon, simple syrup, fresh mint leaves and lots of crushed ice — will be served in distinctive silver cups, just like they do in Louisville.

Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas will be running for the roses with an apricot-hinted Michter’s US 1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon julep created by renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi.

Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village will present juleps on its patio and will be having a special giveaway for the “best dressed” partygoer.

Chickie’s &Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar in the Sahara Las Vegas will be purveying minty Woodford Reserve concoctions.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island Casino will keep things old school with traditional juleps served beneath an 18-foot-wide TV to watch all the Churchill Downs revelry.

The Venetian’s Electra Cocktail Club and Rosina Cocktail Lounge with be icing juleps, including “secret” variations at Rosina featuring nontraditional spirits like cognac, rum, apple brandy, absinthe and tequila.

Remix Lounge and View Lounge in The Strat will be serving a bright berry julep featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon, demerara syrup and blueberries. For a splurge, a Whistlepig Single Barrel Rye upgrade will be available.

Rampart Casino will have julep specials at all of its bars on race day.

And finally, Circa will join in the fun with julep open bars and derby hats for guests, all with a view from the 60th floor.

