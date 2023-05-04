Where to have brunch for Mother’s Day in Las Vegas

We’re again listing brunch options to celebrate Mom. But we’re also featuring three food and drink suggestions that offer a change from Benedicts, pastries and mimosas.

Kona Grill in Las Vegas is serving crab eggs Benedict and macadamia nut French toast for Mother's Day 2023. (Kona Grill)

A Mother's Day box set from KellySOMM pairs Spanish cava sparkling wine with Popped gourmet flavored popcorns. KellySOMM and Popped are Las Vegas companies. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Capital Grille is greeting Mom with a rose and offering a brunch that features choice of bone-in dry-aged New York steak and eggs, lobster tail frittata, filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns, or smoked salmon and caviar with blini. (The Capital Grille)

For Mother's Day 2023, The Shag Room in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is serving an Upside-Down Tea with boozy teapots, creative finger foods and live music. (Joey Ungerer)

Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf in Las Vegas has created an extensive special menu for Mother's Day 2023 that includes oysters on the half shell. (Sabin Orr)

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Las Vegas is serving a Zest Cocktail for Mother's Day 2023. (Tommy Bahama)

Pizzas are on the Mother's Day 2023 brunch menu at Kassi Beach House in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Kassi Beach House)

Yardbird in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is featuring blueberry upside-down cake for Mother's Day 2023. (Yardbird)

For Mother’s Day, May 14, we’re listing 40-plus brunch options to celebrate Mom. But we’re also featuring three food and drink suggestions that offer a change from Benedicts, pastries and mimosas. Let’s start there.

KellySOMM, an e-commerce wine company founded by Las Vegas sommelier Kelly Ford Lau, ships natural and low-intervention wines to addresses in Nevada and six other states. For Mother’s Day, the company is offering a themed gift box pairing three bottles of topnotch cava with nine flavors of Popped Las Vegas gourmet popcorn. Cost: $149.99. Purchase: kellysomm.com/collections/popped-box.

The Shag Room in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is hosting an Upside-Down Tea Party with boozy teapots, creative finger foods and a live performance by singer Elise Victoria for $40 from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations: virginhotelslv.com/dine-and-drink/shag-room.

Ethel M Chocolates is presenting a tasting of four chocolate pieces paired with four fruity mimosas at its Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson. Cost: $45 (must be at least 21). Reservations: ethelm.com/pages/in-store-experiences.

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest restaurant days of the year, so reservations are typically required. The list below is not comprehensive and does not include dinner-only service.

Off the Strip

Aliante Casino: Farm is featuring a two-course menu (teriyaki salmon with sides, carrot cake) for $32.99 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Decatur: Sourdough Café is offering a choice of soup or salad and lemon herb roast chicken with sides for $16.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cannery: Carve Prime Rib is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, 8-ounce filet with scallops and sides, berry butter cake) for $48 from 2 to 9 p.m.

The Capital Grille is greeting Mom with a rose and offering a brunch that features choice of lobster tail frittata, bone-in dry-aged New York steak and eggs, filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns, or smoked salmon and caviar with blini, for $45 adults, $16 children, with $12 mimosas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is sending out dishes like bananas Foster stack ($12), smoked brisket Benedict ($16), bagel and lox ($15), and 8-ounce New York steak and eggs ($16), with mothers receiving free flowers, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emerald Isle Casino: Emerald Island Grille is offering a three-course menu (choice of crab corn chowder or Waldorf salad, choice of beef Wellington or lobster Thermidor, peanut butter chocolate cake) for $23.99 from 1 to 9 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is featuring dishes like a grilled peach and burrata salad ($15), a bruschetta trio ($22) and a garden frittata ($23) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is offering cream of asparagus soup ($9), sautéed asparagus with smoked salmon ($24), lemon chicken breast with rice and peas ($29), strawberry crêpes with vanilla ice cream ($14), and German Electric Lemonade ($15) made with vodka, Hofbräu Original Lager, blue curaçao and lemon sour, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jing is featuring Maryland blue crab maki sushi ($28), biscuits and gravy ($24), lobster tail fried rice ($36), churro waffles ($18) and a blackberry lemongrass Momma Mia Martini ($16) from noon to 4 p.m.

JW Marriott/Rampart Casino: Market Place Buffet is adding specials like grilled peach and burrata salad, fruit crêpes, lobster frittata, bouillabaisse and herbed turkey breast to its buffet selections for Mother’s Day. $54.99 adults, $27.99 children 12 and younger, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kona Grill is offering an All-American breakfast ($19), bananas Foster pancake ($16), macadamia nut French toast ($19), crab eggs Benedict ($22), and steak and eggs ($39) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13 and 14.

Locale Italian Kitchen is serving dishes like Italian breakfast bowl ($16; $22 chicken or beef short rib), breakfast pizzetta ($14), Locale Benedict ($15; $21 beef short rib, prosciutto or bacon), three-egg plate ($21), Atlantic salmon ($25), brûlée cheesecake ($10), and bottomless rosé, mimosas, bloodys or bellinis ($25 for two hours), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marché Bacchus French Bistro and Wine Shop is offering a three-course menu showcasing endive salad; choice of Mary’s organic orange-glazed chicken, lump crab and shrimp cake, piccata day boat scallops, flat iron steak or vegan linguine Bolognese; and choice of berry cobbler or butterscotch pudding, for $75 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is serving mothers bottomless complimentary mimosas, as well as a four-course menu (sweet and savory board; watermelon salad; choice of surf and turf Benedict, camarones pastor or mushroom omelet; dessert platter) for $45 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For non-mothers, bottomless mimosas are $25.

The Orleans: Copper Whisk Café is featuring a house salad, salmon over saffron rice with sides, and strawberry shortcake with fresh berries for $24 from 11 a.m. The Venue is presenting a special showing of “Marriage Can Be Murder,” its interactive comedy show, beginning at noon, with brunch included. Tickets begin at $79 from marriagecanbemurder.com.

Peyote is serving a three-course menu featuring dishes like papalonas or ceviche for the first course; chilaquiles, French toast or croque madame for the second course; and arroz con leche for dessert, for $55, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Rainbow Club: Triple B (Brooks Brothers Burgers) is offering a three-course menu (choice of shrimp bisque or mixed baby greens, prime rib or baked lobster tail, chocolate cake) for $23.99 from 1 to 9 p.m.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is providing a free Hot Momma Burger, or any entrée up to $16.99, with additional purchase of equal or greater value from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Silverton: Mi Casa Grill Cantina is sending out specials like chorizo torta ($16), barbacoa tacos ($18) and pork chile verde breakfast skillet ($19) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundance Grill is offering a three-course menu (soup or salad, pistachio-crusted halibut with sides, chocolate mousse with red velvet cake) for $35 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Point: Baja Miguel’s is serving a three-course menu (includes glass of wine or a margarita) for $24.95 from 11 a.m. Coronado Café is serving a three-course menu (includes glass of wine or a cocktail) for $17.95 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Garden Buffet is serving its buffet for $24.95 card members, $27.95 non-members, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sparrow + Wolf is featuring an extensive special menu with about 20 items, including a Pine-Apple of My Eye cocktail made with grilled pineapple bourbon, oysters on the half shell, smoked Copper River salmon deviled eggs, croque monsieur crêpes and lemon crumble cake with honey ice. $14-35, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar is offering a Zest cocktail (vodka, apricot liqueur, lemon curd, honey) and an Island Empress cocktail (gin, lychee liqueur and syrup, lemon), both $15.50, during Mother’s Day weekend.

Trattoria Italia is serving dishes like a half roast chicken ($32.95), braised lamb shank with house gnocchi ($43.95), veal Parmigiana with cappellini ($32.95) and a 16-ounce dry-aged ribeye with roasted potatoes ($62.95) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vic’s Las Vegas is serving nine specials, including Florentine or ham and cheese quiche ($24.99), lobster and cheese ravioli ($19.99) and swordfish chimichurri with vegetables ($25.99) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Kassi Beach House is featuring a free glass of rosé for mothers and specials like ricotta pancakes ($14), avocado toast ($15), green eggs ($15), burrata pizza ($21), and steak and eggs ($29) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Wicked Spoon is offering its regular buffet stations and, for Mother’s Day, adding about 20 special dishes and stations, including lemon asparagus risotto, fish and chips, whole char siu roast duck, braised lamb leg, fancy tea toasts, waffle bar and a cold seafood spread. $59 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Cromwell: Giada is serving a three-course menu (main course features a choice of avocado toast with cacio e pepe eggs, fettuccine with seafood or heirloom tomato grilled cheese) from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for $49.99.

Forum Shops at Caesars: Carmine’s is featuring specials like burrata salad ($36), seafood-stuffed salmon ($72) and gnocchi pesto with chicken ($50) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Four Seasons: Veranda is serving brunch featuring small bites and plates, bruschetta bar, antipasti station, cold and hot breakfast stations, omelet station, taco stand, Mediterranean and seafood stations, grill items, sides, vegan options, children’s dishes and pastries, for $135 adults, $55 children 11 and younger, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linq Promenade: Virgil’s Real BBQ is offering specials like cedar plank salmon ($33), red snapper jambalaya ($28) and peach cobbler ($12) from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Miracle Mile Shops: At Cabo Wabo Cantina, all moms receive a free orange juice mimosa, blood orange mimosa or bellini with the purchase of a breakfast entrée from 8 a.m.

Palazzo: At Trustworthy Brewing Co., all moms receive a free entrée with a purchase of another entrée from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Resorts World: Crossroads Kitchen is serving an all-you-can-enjoy vegan brunch buffet for $45, plus $25 for bottomless Daou rosé, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sahara Las Vegas: Balla Italian Soul is featuring an extensive brunch menu of almost 20 items, including smoked salmon carpaccio for the table ($19), ricotta and pistachio blintzes ($20), rigatoni carbonara ($22), flat iron steak and eggs ($42), and endless mimosas ($21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Strat: Chi Asian Kitchen is serving specials like chicken lettuce wraps ($25), seafood hot pot ($36) and striped sea bass ($27) from noon to 10 p.m. McCall’s Heartland Grill is serving a brunch buffet that features a charcuterie station, an omelet station, a carving station, maple-glazed salmon, dessert selections and more for $45, with bottomless mimosas or bloody marys for $19.99 additional, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Venetian: Buddy V’s Ristorante is serving a brunch buffet with seven food stations featuring dishes like antipasti, frittatas, meatballs, pizza, turkey and desserts for $58 adults, $25 children, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Yardbird is featuring smoked salmon eggs Benedict ($32) and blueberry upside-down cake ($18) specials from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is offering its distinctive brunch featuring more than two dozen dishes continually passed on trays (plus some chef surprises) for $65 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.